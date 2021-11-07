BOISE—The City of Boise and Treasure Valley Canopy Network are taking additional steps this fall to increase Boise’s tree canopy and encourage residents to take action to improve our environment and build climate resilience.
Residents can get involved in the City of Trees Challenge by planting a tree at their home or business and adding it to our online tree count at city-of-trees-challenge-boise.hub.arcgis.com. Fall is the ideal time to plant a tree in your yard because cooler temperatures allow the tree to establish roots before spring rain and summer heat stimulates new growth.
In the Challenge’s most recent tree giveaway, residents in the South Cole Neighborhood Association received trees to plant at home that were then counted toward the City of Trees Challenge goal of planting a tree for every household in the city by 2030. The neighborhood was selected to plant trees where they’re needed most in the city – to reduce urban heat, increase tree canopy and improve quality of life for all Boiseans.
In all, 200 trees spanning nine different species were given to Boise residents this fall. In addition to a tree, each resident was provided with a recycled malt bag from Lost Grove Brewing filled with mulch from Boise Community Forestry. Since the Challenge kicked off on Earth Day in 2020, more than 3,000 trees have been planted in Boise and entered into the Challenge website so their benefits can be tracked over time.
“For every tree planted in Boise, we see clean air and water benefits in addition to reductions in urban heat,” said President and Director of the Treasure Valley Canopy Network Lance Davisson. “Community support is key in reaching our goal of planting one tree for every household in Boise. Every homeowner who plants a tree will directly improve quality of life, not only for their family, but for our environment and our community as a whole.”
Visit the City of Trees Challenge website to learn more about the challenge, sign-up to join the project email list and view the city’s new interactive web-portal to track planting efforts and the environmental benefits of this city initiative.