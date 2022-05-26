Before this year, I had no idea what poison ivy looked like without the leaves. (OK, I barely knew what it looked like with the leaves, but we don’t need to talk about that.)
Now, before the leaves of three bloom, I know to avoid the stick-like plants with small white berries.
I learned this from Jay Dorr, who worked for the Forest Service in Idaho for 48 years. Now retired, he leads trail projects for fun.
In early April — a beautiful time to visit Hells Canyon — Jay led a volunteer work trip with Idaho Trails Association at Pittsburg Landing, a section along the Snake River in Hells Canyon near White Bird, along the Idaho/Oregon border.
With a sledgehammer and pickaxes in hand, our small crew of volunteers followed Jay 5 miles from our campsite up the Snake River National Recreation Trail to a steep, rocky section that was causing problems for hikers and pack animals. Just a day earlier a Boy Scout leader had tripped over the rock and was saved from tumbling down the hill by a scraggly shrub.
I had no idea how we’d move all that rock, but Jay gave us confident instructions and showed us what to do. By the end of the day, the trail was smoothed out and we were high on the rewarding exhaustion of a day well spent. Thankfully no one tangled with any poison ivy (although we did have some lively interactions with a cactus).
We took some time to explore the Kirkwood Historic Ranch just up the trail. Tents were dotted along the river. The site, reachable by trail or jet boat, is “rich in river history from early Native American occupation to pioneer ranching life,” according to the Forest Service. In the 1920s the site was home to an architect, Dick Carter, who had a knack for making moonshine. He got too popular for his own good (thanks prohibition) and was eventually arrested.
As we explored, we imagined what life in the canyon must have been like for early occupants.
“Much of it is in designated Wilderness now, but at one time homesteaders tried to make a living on most of the sort of flat spots in the canyon,” Jay later wrote to me over email. “There are still some fruit and nut trees and shrubs like lilacs at some of the old home sites. Imagine how they got the farm equipment and anything else there. Imagine a steam boat trying to navigate the canyon, which was done a few times.”
Back near the campsite, we observed Native American petroglyphs and pictographs at the Pittsburg Rockart Interpretive Site.
“Native Americans would have used all of that country also,” Jay said. “How would they have traveled in the canyon before modern trails were blasted through the rock cliffs? There are some rock art sites scattered through the canyon. They would have used all of the current day campsites.”
I grew up in Idaho and had never seen this part of the state. I was thankful for the opportunity to be immersed in the wonder of that wilderness, recognize the ones who came before me, and hopefully make the trail just a little easier to navigate for the ones who come after.
GET OUT THERE
If you want to explore but don’t have a ton of experience, volunteering for a trail work trip like the one I did with Idaho Trails Association is a great place to start. Trips range from a weekend to a week and take place all over the state. There are also opportunities with Ridge to Rivers and Idaho Conservation League, and hiking groups on Facebook where you can join up with others and learn from them.
EXPLORING HELLS CANYON
Hells Canyon is the deepest river gorge in North America, according to the Forest Service, and the wilderness area contains the Seven Devils Mountain Range with peaks reaching 9,000 feet. Here are some things to keep in mind from retired Forest Service Trails Manager Jay Dorr:
● Spring and fall are the most pleasant times to hike in the canyon to avoid the summer heat.
● Keep an eye out for poison ivy and rattlesnakes. Even before poison ivy leaves bloom, avoid touching the wooden stems and white berries.
● On the plus side, keep an eye out for mountain goats, bighorn sheep and eagles.
● Wear long pants to protect your legs.
● Be prepared for heat in the summer and any type of weather in the spring — including forceful winds, rain and possibly even some brief snow showers.
● If going to the Pittsburg Landing campsite, be prepared for an 18-mile drive on a windy, dirt road off US-95 that weaves through ranches and can be really steep at times. (A car can handle it just fine, though.) Watch for cattle.
● Bring enough water and/or a water treatment method if using creek or river water. (Jay recommends creek water over river water, which can be more polluted.)