Ally Metzler had two hits, including a solo home run, while Camille Casch had three RBIs as the Timberline softball team rolled past Owyhee with a 16-4 5-inning victory on Tuesday.
Kaylee Lewchenko, Maryn McDaniel and Mallorie Casch each had two RBIs for the Wolves (11-3, 7-2 5A Southern Idaho Conference). Metzler pitched all five innings to earn the win in the circle.
McKenna Schab had a home run for Owyhee (11-5, 5-3), while Kina Watts drove in two runs.
SKYVIEW 11, CAPITAL 10: Delaney Keith hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving Skyview the go-ahead run in a SIC win.
Rayann Brown was 3 for 4, including a 3-run home run in the seventh and four RBIs. Analisa Zamora drove in two runs.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 4, BORAH 1: Kate Bjorkman drove in two runs on a first-inning single and Rocky Mountain scored two more runs on passed balls in the fifth to win in SIC play.
Timber Sanders pitched a complete game for the Grizzlies (8-7, 3-4), allowing six hits while striking out five.
KUNA 11, MERIDIAN 7: Kayli Clark was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as Kuna won in SIC play.
Aliana Giddings had three RBIs for Kuna (8-5, 5-3).
EAGLE 13, CENTENNIAL 7: Sydney Groves hit a pair of home runs and Emry Woods had a grand slam as Eagle won in SIC play.
Kaylee Vieira had four hits for the Mustangs (9-5, 5-3), including a home run, and drove home four runs.
Lizzy Tommasini and Libby Dennis combined to hold Centennial to three hits.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: Carly Boisvert allowed four hits in five innings, striking out seven as Mountain View shut out Boise.
Chloe Robinson had two of Mountain View’s five hits and Alyssa Castiglione drove in a pair of runs as the Mavericks (10-4, 6-2) drew eight walks.
NEW PLYMOUTH 12, COLE VALLEY 11, 8 INNINGS: Jane Gibson brought in the game-winning with a walk-off sacrifice fly as New Plymouth stayed unbeaten in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Abi Robinson was 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Pilgrims (7-1, 4-0 WIC).
MELBA 12, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 11: Analise Robson had an RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning before Esther Riley scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch as Melba won in WIC play.
Riley also had a solo home run for Melba (9-76, 3-2) in the fifth inning, while Kenzie Shaffer added a solo home run in the sixth.
Quincy Hartley hit a pair of home runs for Nampa Christian (4-3, 1-1) and had six RBIs.
MARSING 26, VISION CHARTER 12, 5 INNINGS: Marsing scored 14 runs in the first inning to roll to a WIC victory.
Lily Thoene and Mila Astoquia each had four RBIs for the Huskies (4-5, 1-2).
BASEBALL
TIMBERLINE 3, OWYHEE 0: Kailer Saunders struck out eight in a complete game shutout, as Timberline won in 5A SIC play.
Dean Woods had two hits for the Wolves (10-3, 5-3), while Carter Walsh, Logan Miller and Kellen Hudson each drove in a run.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 8, BORAH 6: Eli Anderson had three RBIs, including two on a sixth-inning single which gave Rocky Mountain the lead.
Braden Lewis drove in a pair of runs for the Grizzlies (15-1, 8-0), while Peyton Hines earned the win on the mound pitching 2 and 2/3 hitless innings in relief.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11, BOISE 1: Coy Clements had four hits and Will Grizzle had three hits and two RBIs as Mountain View won in SIC play.
Ian Tippetts drove in three runs for the Mavericks (11-2, 8-0), while Jack Barker drove in two runs.
SKYVIEW 9, CAPITAL 2: TerRyck Pennington and Caden Tucker homered as Skyview won in SIC play.
Pennington also had eight strikeouts in six innings on the mound for the Hawks (11-4, 6-2).
KUNA 13, MERIDIAN 2, 5 INNINGS: Aodhan Giddings had three hits and two RBIs, while Logan Blades and Brayden Harper both drove in a pair of runs as Kuna won in 5A SIC play.
Nick Fontaine struck out eight in four innings on the mound for the Kavemen (7-6, 2-6 SIC).
COLUMBIA 8, MOUNTAIN HOME 7: TJ Murray was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as Columbia won in non-conference action.
Braxton Harrison drove in a run for the Wildcats (10-4).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 13, MELBA 0, 5 INNINGS: Landon Cheney pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out 10 as Nampa Christian won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Josh Tiersma had four hits for the Trojans (13-2, 3-0 WIC), while Carson Atwood, Dane Bradshaw and Daidan Glenn all homered.
COLE VALLEY 15, NEW PLYMOUTH 3, 6 INNINGS: Ben Beglinger hit two homers and had seven RBIs as Cole Valley rolled in WIC play.
Beglinger had a three-run shot during the third inning, then added a grand slam in the sixth inning, an inning which saw the Chargers (4-6, 1-1) score seven runs.
Chris Bobrowski, Dylan Brown and Nathan Shinoda each finished with three hits.
MARSING 23, VISION CHARTER 2, 5 INNINGS: Gavin Phillips had two doubles and three RBIs as Marsing rolled to a WIC victory.
Teagan Kinney drove in a pair of runs for the Huskies (12-1, 3-1), while Luke Steinmeyer struck out 10 on the mound.