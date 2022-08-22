AMERICAN LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB
New York 75 48 .610 _
Tampa Bay 66 55 .545 8
Toronto 65 55 .542 8½
Baltimore 63 58 .521 11
Boston 60 62 .492 14½
Central W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _
Minnesota 62 58 .517 2
Chicago 62 60 .508 3
Kansas City 50 74 .403 16
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½
West W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½
Texas 56 66 .459 21½
Los Angeles 52 70 .426 25½
Oakland 45 77 .369 32½
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1
Miami at Oakland, (n)
Today’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 5:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (Winckowski 5-6), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Sanchez 3-3) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
East W L Pct GB
New York 79 45 .637 _
Atlanta 76 48 .613 3
Philadelphia 67 55 .549 11
Miami 52 69 .430 25½
Washington 41 82 .333 37½
Central W L Pct GB
St. Louis 70 51 .579 _
Milwaukee 64 56 .533 5½
Chicago 52 69 .430 18
Cincinnati 48 72 .400 21½
Pittsburgh 47 75 .385 23½
West W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 36 .700 _
San Diego 68 56 .548 18
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24½
Arizona 55 66 .455 29½
Colorado 53 70 .431 32½
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami at Oakland (n)
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (n)
Today’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 12:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 5:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 8:10 p.m.