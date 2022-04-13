Subscribe
The Nampa Bulldogs ended their 4A Southern Idaho Conference game against Canyon County rival Caldwell early.
The Bulldogs used 11 runs in the top of the fifth to stop the game.
Dalin Walker led Nampa with three RBI.
RIDGEVUE 6, COLUMBIA 1: The Warhawks (10-3, 6-2) moved past the Wildcats (10-5, 5-2) into second all alone in a 4A SIC game.
The Warhawks scored five runs in the second inning. Four players finished with RBIs.
Jordan McIntyre threw a five-hitter through 6.2 innings.
WEISER 6, HOMEDALE 4: The Wolverines scored four runs in the fifth inning and added two more to break a tie in the top of the seventh in a Snake River Valley game.
The Wolverines (11-3, 4-0) remained in first place.
SOFTBALL
RIDGEVUE 16, COLUMBIA 11: The Warhawks opened a 5-0 lead and added seven runs in the third inning in the win over the Wildcats in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
VALLIVUE 7, EMMETT 4: The Falcons (12-5, 6-2) held off the Huskies (11-4, 5-3) in a 4A SIC game.
Britney Henderson struck out five over seven innings for Vallivue.
CALDWELL 16, NAMPA 10: The Cougars (2-14, 1-5) broke through for their first 4A SIC win, topping the Bulldogs (3-11, 2-5).
Caldwell scored five runs in the first and six in the third.
Sophia Herrera-Gallegos went 3 for 3 with four RBI to lead Caldwell.
HOMEDALE 14, WEISER 13: The Trojans rallied from a three-run deficit with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to top the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley game.
Olivia Miller led Homedale, going 3 for 4 with a RBI and Olivia Asumedi was 2 for 5 with a RBI.
Homedale (9-4, 2-0) leapfrogged past Weiser (8-4, 3-1) into first place.
