CALDWELL — Not that he needed it, but Mother Nature helped Mountain View’s Will Grizzle in Thursday’s 5A state baseball tournament opener at Wolfe Field.
The Mavericks sophomore ace had all his arsenal working against the Idaho Falls Tigers, especially his slider which he confessed was helped by Thursday’s gusty conditions.
“Fastball, change, slider, I had all three pitches going pretty good, especially the slider,’’ Grizzle said after his 22-3 team’s 1-0 shutout victory. “The wind was going that way (left to right field) so that really helped me. Honestly, I just wanted to get the job done for them (nodding toward his teammates). I knew I had to come in sharp.’’
Mission accomplished after a four-hit, 11-strikeout performance. And especially considering his counterpart on the hill for Idaho Falls, senior Eliot Jones, is a University of Utah commit.
“He’s a good one,’’ Mavericks skipper Matt Rasmussen said of Jones, who suffered his first loss in 17 decisions. “He’s a Division 1 guy. That’s all you need to know about him.
“We knew runs were going to be tough to come by, and that proved itself out.’’
With both aces doing their jobs, both finishing with four hitters, runs were indeed scarce. And the one score came via no hits.
It was a strikeout in the fifth frame that proved to be decisive for Jones, who got a swinging third strike on Mavericks’ right fielder Tyson Grow, but the breaking ball got by catcher Hayden Carlson with Grow beating the throw to first.
Grow advanced to second on Logan Burrell’s sacrifice bunt before trotting to third on a balk call on Smith. Grow plated the game decider as he broke hard from third on Jack Barker’s high chopping groundout over Smith for the difference.
“Yep, we got it done. I knew from there we just needed to put up a couple more zeros and we were going on to tomorrow,’’ Grizzle said looking to Friday’s semifinal against Owyhee.
The righthander did exactly that, striking out the side in the sixth inning, and the final nail a two-out strikeout of Dillon Ball with Coltin Lyda 90 feet away on third after singling in the seventh.
“He’s tough. We just couldn’t get the big hit against him,’’ said Tigers coach Trent Johnson, whose team had runners in scoring position three times against Grizzle. “You gotta give him credit.’’
“Well, he’s just a pretty darn good player. He’s one who looks forward to the moment,’’ Rasmussen said of his ace, who finished his sophomore year at 7-0 with his 1.14 ERA going even lower after Thursday’s performance. “He’s a competitor. There’s some kids who shine in the moment. He’s a kid who has never had any fear from the big moment.’’
OWYHEE 6, LEWISTON 4: Drayton Black doubled, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning, as the Storm rallied to top the Bengals in a state tournament opener.
The Storm trailed 3-2 going into the sixth.
Black finished 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Ryder Cutlip and Jack Ryan split pitching duties with Cutlip allowing two hits in three innings to go with seven strikeouts.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 7, BORAH 0: Luke Hines pitched a complete-game shutout, scattering five hits while striking out 11 to lead the Grizzlies to the opening-round win.
The Grizzlies will meet Timberline in the semifinals tonight at 7.
Jordan Ellett led Rocky Mountain at the plate with two RBI.
TIMBERLINE 3, HIGHLAND 0: The Wolves made it four Southern Idaho Conference teams in the semifinal with the shutout of the Rams in a state opener.
Kailer Saunders threw a one-hitter, striking out six.
The Wolves struck for all three runs in the fourth.
Carter Walsh led Timberline, going 2 for 3 with two RBI.