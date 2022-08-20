Donn Albert Miller

November 24, 1931 ~ August 4, 2022

BOISE — Donn passed from this world to a better place on August 4, 2022 after 90 active years. He was born to Lawrence Albert and Barbara Miller in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 1931. While living in southern California Donn spent his time riding his bike and playing sports.

