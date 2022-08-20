Donn Albert Miller

BOISE — Donn passed from this world to a better place on August 4, 2022 after 90 active years. He was born to Lawrence Albert and Barbara Miller in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 1931. While living in southern California Donn spent his time riding his bike and playing sports.
When Donn was high school age the family moved to Pleasant Hill, Oregon. Donn continued his love for sports, excelling in football, basketball, baseball and track. After graduating from high school he joined the Navy and served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Princeton during the Korean War. He was a catapult operator and launched planes that were headed for battle.
After leaving the Navy, Donn enrolled in Santa Rosa Junior College in California, where he continued to play basketball. It was here he met his future wife, Elnora (Ellie) who was also a student. After graduating from SRJC both continued their college education at San Jose State, where they graduated in June and were married in August.
In 1966 Donn and his family moved to Boise, as he had accepted a position as a Trust Officer with Idaho First National Bank. He was with the bank through all of its transitions Idaho First, Moore Financial, West One Bank and finally U.S. Bank. He ran the Trust Department and was a senior executive for most of his career there.
After retiring from the bank Donn played some golf and started playing tennis. Tennis became such a large part of his life there was no longer time for golf even though he had finally corrected his slice. He was captain of competitive tennis teams through the US Tennis Association and his teams qualified and went to Nationals five times.
Donn loved his family and friends dearly and was a wonderful father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ellie, his son Mike, daughter-in-law Debbie, grandson Nick, and his brothers Tom and Bill and their families. Per Donn's request there will be no services.