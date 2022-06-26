One week removed from winning the NIKE Outdoor Nationals decathlon, Emmett grad Landon Helms added a second national title to his resume this week. Returning to the site of his previous championship, Helms this time took down the United States Track and Field U20 National title in the decathlon, claiming the gold medal.
Helms had planned to skip the decathlon last week so he could concentrate on his pole vault and 110 hurdles specialties. When the meet organizers moved the pole vault and hurdles into the same time slot, Helms chose to switch to the ten-event decathlon rather than settle for just one of the events.
While his overall point total was not as high as the one posted in the NIKE event, Helms still outpaced the field scoring 6,425 points to beat out Bryce Pearson of Cerritos College by 145 points. Helms won four events again, repeating wins in the 110 hurdles, discus and pole vault and winning the long jump this week. He set new PRs in the high jump and 1,500 meters.
The event scored a little different than the NIKE meet as the U20 was going by international rules so the weights were heavier. Instead of 6 lbs in the shot, the weight went up to 6 kilograms. The discus went from 1.60 kilograms to 1.75 kilograms. Being his first efforts at those levels, each of Helm’s throws became a new personal best.
While Helms was being cheered on by family, he also got some boisterous support from his soon to be coach at Texas A&M, Pat Henry. The Aggies had 20 athletes competing at the USATF Championships in addition to the incoming Helms.
Though he won the National U20 decathlon, Helms will not be going to Cali, Columbia in August to compete in the U20 Worlds. He will be concentrating on the USATF National Junior Olympics, July 25-31, in Sacramento. He plans to compete not only in the decathlon at the event, but also in the individual 110 meter hurdles and pole vault events.