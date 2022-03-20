BOISE—For over a dozen years, Art Source Gallery has presented work by the best high-school artists in the Treasure Valley. This year’s show opened on March 3, with the presentation of $1,000 in prizes in painting and drawing, photography, ceramics and mixed media design and portfolio.
Julie Clemons, a Boise artist, served as juror for this year’s competition, and evaluated nearly 1,000 submissions of artwork. All the artwork selected for the show can be seen at the gallery throughout the month of March. Art Source is located at 1015 Main Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday- Saturday.
Best in show honors went to Frannie Kocemba for “It’s Just Skin” with an award of $300. She is a senior at Boise High School. The photography award went to Timberline student Alex Long for “Lifesaver;” “Ceramics and Mixed Media” by Bishop Kelly student Isaac Maust; and “Portfolio” by Borah student Steven Ytac; and first place in painting went to Wonyoung Lee, a student at Timberline, for “Break Time.”
Show organizer Jerry Hendershot, ceramics teacher at Timberline High School, presented the awards at Art Source on First Thursday. Hendershot thanked the students for their participation and especially thanked the parents who are committed to keeping arts education in local schools when other, richer, parts of the county have eliminated the arts from the curriculum.