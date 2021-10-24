BOISE—The City of Boise recently announced the gift of 12 works of art from Boise artist John Taye. The series of paintings titled, City Shapes: A Painter’s View of Downtown Boise, depicts some of the changing facets of the downtown environment. The works represent a profound addition to the Boise Visual Chronicle collection, which serves to represent prominent local artists and artworks, together celebrating life in Boise.
“The paintings are creative in their vision, historic in their documentation of a changing downtown, and significant as a research project,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “These will join and be displayed amongst artworks in the collection that speak to the impact that art can have in shaping our perspective of the place we live and the values we carry.”
Funded by a grant from Boise State University in 1979 and not on view since their original exhibition at the Alexander House 40 years ago, Taye’s vibrant works portray the contrasts of downtown Boise, juxtaposing old and new architecture, the browns, tans, reds, and oranges of historic structures with the grays and blues of concrete, glass, and steel buildings, and vertical and horizontal forms. Touches of bright colors appear in signs and store fronts, with a recurring cloudless blue sky.
Of this body of work, Taye said, “The downtown area is a somewhat chaotic place visually; I suppose that is the nature of any city, put together on a piecemeal basis. But at the same time, it is a very fertile place for a painter looking for colors, shapes, and textures.”