Boise Nice Project launches Wave to a Stranger campaign
In recognizing the welcoming and neighborly way Boiseans treat outsiders and each other, the Boise Nice Project, Inc. realizes that not all newcomers know that they can wave and/or smile to people they don’t know, and they’ll often smile and wave back.
As some find this act strange, BNP once again launches Wave to a Stranger with the help of Lamar Advertising, Illiad Media and others.
The Boise Nice Project, Inc., www.boisenice.org, is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization committed to identifying, preserving and enhancing those things that make living and working in Boise so special.
Kendall Ford donates two vehicles to Idaho Foodbank
Kendall Ford of Meridian is proud to have partnered with the Idaho Foodbank for the past 10 years. On Jan. 20, the Idaho Foodbank received two new vehicles to further their mission of providing food to those in need.
The presentation was held at Kendall Ford of Meridian, 250 E Overland Road in Meridian.
Kiwanis Club welcomes guests from Love Inc.
On Jan. 19, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Bob Tamminga, Tracy Wilson and Judy Edwards from Love Inc.
Love Inc. is a Christian nonprofit ministry that focuses on mobilizing local churches in Idaho while helping our community. While it is a national organization, Love Inc. has a location in Nampa. They use redemptive compassion to aid in bettering the lives of their clients through their New Hope program. New Hope is a free program offering classes in topics such as money management, job training and life skills to help those in need of assistance.
To get involved with Love Inc., visit loveinctv.org or donate to their Grace Place resale store.
Tony the Tiger, Mission Tiger partner with Albertsons to help middle school sports
Tony the Tiger and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes’ Mission Tiger are teaming up with Albertsons to make a $20,000 donation via education nonprofit DonorsChoose to help fund middle school sports projects to keep kids active in the Boise School District and West Ada School District.
Since it began, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by grabbing a box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg’s Family Rewards to spark a $2 donation to DonorsChoose. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.
Committee welcomes USS Idaho sailors to Treasure Valley and Long Valley
For the sixth time over the past two years, the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee welcomed a contingent of the first U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the under-construction USS Idaho to the Gem State. It is a core mission of the committee to familiarize the sailors with our state and to establish a bond between Idaho’s citizens and the sailors who will take the USS Idaho to sea as a crucial part of our nation’s military strategy.
Activities for the six crew members this week included visits to the Idaho Legislature and the McCall Winter Carnival, visits and public receptions with a number of civic organizations and a snowmobile trip to Burgdorf Hot Springs.
Veteran Boise TV, radio journalist Steve Bertel honored at luncheon
The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation, Inc. honored veteran Boise radio and TV journalist Steve Bertel at a luncheon Friday in Boise.
Bertel, who was known on radio at “Steve McKennon,” spent 10 years at KBRJ-AM and KBBK-FM and had a 20-year career at the KIVI-TV Channel 6 and KNIN-TV Fox 9 assignment desk. The event included historic photos, vintage air-checks, videos and more.
Bikin’ 4 Lovin’ on Feb. 11 aids mission of Boise Bicycle Project
Bikin’ 4 Lovin’ Roll & Bowl is the Boise Bicycle Project’s annual celebration of bicycles and our community. From 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11, participants will be riding the Greenbelt from BBP, 1027 S. Lusk St., to Westy’s Garden Lanes to spend the afternoon bowling with the BBP community before riding on back. Tickets ($20 single, $35 couples) can be purchased at boisebicycleproject.org. Proceeds help with BBP’s programs to get working bicycles to people who need them.
WWII submarine veteran, 99, honored by USS Idaho sub crew, others
On Thursday at Weiser High School in Weiser, current members of the crew of USS Idaho, a nuclear fast attack submarine currently under construction in Groton, Connecticut, along with members of the United States Submarine Veterans Incorporated and the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee, honored William Clark Syme, a 99-year-old Weiser resident who served aboard the WWII era Gato class submarine USS Dace, SS-247, over 75 years ago.
Syme was presented with a certificate from the National Offices of USSVI, of which he is a member, as well as accolades from the USS Idaho Crew and Commissioning Committee membership.
The crew of the USS Idaho presented information to the students regarding the U.S. Navy’s submarine force and the role of submarines in the modern military.
Boise Rescue Mission, Zoo Boise receive grants from charitable trust
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently granted a total of $1.25 million to two nonprofits investing in the Boise community. The Boise Rescue Mission received $750,000 to help renovate its new transitional housing facility in Boise. Friends of the Boise Zoo received $500,000 to help revamp the red panda exhibit.
“The Boise Rescue Mission and Friends of Zoo Boise are helping keep the Boise-area community healthy and engaged during a time of great change ... We’re proud to support both organizations,” Lorin Dunlop, program director at the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, said in a news release.
Meridian teen competes for National Young Marine of the Year
Oriana Puaauli, a 17-year-old Meridian teen, has been named Division 6 Young Marine of the Year. In addition to this honor, Oriana maintains a 4.0 GPA, she is president of her junior class, captain of the school rugby team, active in student council and is an athletic trainer for her school sports teams. Oriana is now eligible to compete with five other finalists for the highest honor the Young Marines award, National Young Marine of the Year.
United Way of Treasure Valley receives donation from D.L. Evans Bank
D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce the United Way of Treasure Valley as one of its 2022 donation initiative recipients. This initiative gives D.L. Evans Bank employees an opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofit organizations in Idaho and Utah to receive a donation from D.L. Evans Bank. D.L. Evans Bank also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee’s name.
A donation in the amount of $2,100 was made to the United Way of Treasure Valley, which was nominated by Trevor Matthews (D.L. Evans Bank vice president compliance officer) and Adah Elliott (D.L. Evans Bank operations officer of the Boise West State branch). Learn more at unitedwaytv.org/.
Caldwell’s Mayor’s Charity Golf Scramble raises $55,000 for St. Luke’s Elks Rehabilitation Center
On Jan. 25, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner presented a check for $55,000 to the St. Luke’s Elks Rehabilitation Center.
The money was raised at the Mayor’s Charity Golf Scramble, held last August. The event was the first of what will be an annual event. Each event will raise money for a different charitable organization, with a goal of raising over $100,000 every year.
Wagoner announced St. Luke’s Elks Rehabilitation Center as the recipient at the 2022 State of the City address. The center is important to Wagoner as he spent several weeks there in 2021 after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor, which he was diagnosed with the day he filed paperwork to run for Caldwell mayor.
Melba teacher named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators
Curriculum Associates has named Courtney Linker of Melba Jr./Sr. High School in Melba to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplary teachers in grades K–8 from around the country.
Linker is among 30 educators from 22 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high expectations and student achievement, championing equity, and having taught for at least two years.
“I applied for the opportunity to be named an Extraordinary Educator because there is much to gain from continued education. When I learn more and gain new insight, I feel empowered,” Linker said in a press release. “I am excited that I will have the opportunity to learn and grow as an educator, which in turn will help my students learn, grow, excel, and succeed.”
SelectHealth Medicare Advantage open house set for Feb. 9 in Meridian
The community is invited to learn about plan benefits and get hands-on assistance from local experts at the SelectHealth Medicare Advantage open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Courtyard Marriott West Boise/Meridian, 1789 S. Eagle Road.
Local pharmacists will offer a free drop-in vaccine clinic. Experts on dental benefits, hearing aid options, urgent care services and more will be available for consultations with the public.
The event is free and light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, text or call 208-203-1801 or email IdahoMedicare@selecthealth.org.
Save our Planet writing contest for Boise School District junior high, senior high students
All junior high and high school students in the Boise School District are encouraged to enter the Save our Planet writing contest sponsored by the Boise Columbian Club. Awards will be given in two categories—junior high students and high school students.
Entries must be submitted by March 1. Categories are short story (less than 2,000 words), poem (eight to 50 lines) or essay (two pages). The topic is “Focus on the environment—Save our Planet.”
All entries must be typed, double-spaced, on 8.5 x11-inch paper with minimum of one-inch margins on all four sides. Entries must include the following information on the top right-hand corner of the page:
- Student’s name, email address, mailing address, and phone number
- Name of the school that the student attends
- Grade level
- Teacher’s name
- Title of the entry
Only one entry per student. All entries must be original work. Any cited information must be appropriately footnoted.
Entries will not be returned. Winners must agree to permit the use, reproduction and display of their entries. Prizes range from $25 for honorable mentions to $150 for first prize.
Send entries to: Boise Columbian Club, P.O. Box 1187, Boise, ID 83701-1187 or email: worthingtonjanet@msn.com