Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Nampa Rotary Club supports Nampa School District homeless, migrant programs

Town Talk Nampa Rotary

Rotary Club of Nampa members recently mobilized to help meet the basic needs of underserved local students.

Members of the Rotary Club of Nampa care deeply about helping underserved students in our local schools.

Town Talk Caldwell teacher Kelly Garey

Kelly Garey 
Town Talk WISEF 1

Treasure Valley Math and Science Center sophomores Kiana Mohammadi and Amulya Tanikella earned one of two Best in Fair awards for their project "Antibacterial Resistance Analysis of Rainbow Trout" at the 2023 Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair.
Town Talk WISEF 2

Timberline High School sophomore Kathy Nie garnered a Best in Fair award for her Physics, Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science entry, "Pedestrian AI," at the 2023 Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair.
Town Talk Navy guy

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Young, from Boise, performs maintenance on aviation equipment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).
Town Talk Encore Creative Center

A young artist works on a project at the Encore Creative Center South Meridian Campus.

Recommended for you

Load comments