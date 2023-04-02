Nampa Rotary Club supports Nampa School District homeless, migrant programs
Members of the Rotary Club of Nampa care deeply about helping underserved students in our local schools.
At a recent weekly meeting, members heard a presentation by Natalie Sandoval, McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Liaison, and Gisel Holdcroft, Migrant Family Liaison, about issues facing students and families in the Nampa School District.
Nampa Rotary Club members quickly mobilized with the goal of meeting the basic needs of children and their families. They assembled kits with shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, snacks and laundry detergent to provide to homeless and migrant youth. The club also gathered towels, blankets and gift cards.
The Nampa Rotary Club is affiliated with Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million people who work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; save mothers and children; support education; grown local economics; and protect the environment.
The Nampa club meets from noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays at the James E. Hogge Nampa Business Accelerator at 5465 E Terra Linda Way in Nampa. Visitors are welcome. To learn more, visit namparotary.org/.
Tickets available for Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa invites you to attend the 46th annual Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast on May 4.
Special guest speaker will be Leslie Montgomery on “The Struggle & Triumph of Prayer.” The event will include performances by St. Paul’s Catholic School Choir. A breakfast buffet is included.
Tickets are $15 at nampaciviccenter.com/events/nampa-mayors-community-prayer-breakfast/.
Caldwell teacher receives VFW’s top award
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is pleased to announce Kelly Garey, a retired Navy veteran and second-grade teacher at Van Buren Elementary School in Caldwell, has been selected to receive its 2023 Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award at the elementary school level.
Garey, sponsored by VFW Post 3886 in Caldwell, was chosen for her dedication to fostering patriotism, passion for serving her country and local community, and for her continued efforts to organize field trips, activities and services to help her students learn about and recognize America’s veterans and their military service.
Garey, a native of Meridian whose careers in the Navy Reserves and education have spanned more than 30 years, uses her military experience to help her students and community understand why veterans serve, the true spirit of freedom and the rich history of our nation’s flag.
Each of the three national recipients will be presented with a $1,000 award for professional development and $1,000 for their school during the 124th VFW National Convention in Phoenix on July 22-27, 2023.
Idaho Humane Society joins Tour for Life adoption event
Idaho Humane Society is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2023 — the world’s largest cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event — in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish featuring a weeklong celebration that started Tuesday.
Through Sunday, April 2, Idaho Humane Society will be offering 50% off adoption fees for all senior adoptions. Adopters will receive giveaways as well.
The Idaho Humane Society is at 1300 S. Bird St. in Boise.
Boise, Nampa students earn top honors at Western I daho science fair
Student projects from Treasure Valley Math and Science Center and Timberline High School earned Best in Fair at the 2023 Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair, and one from Nampa High School garnered Fair Runner Up. They were among 23 projects that 45 students from six Treasure Valley schools presented at the seventh annual event, which Idaho STEM Action Center staged March 3 at Boise State University.
“Antibacterial Resistance Analysis of Rainbow Trout” by Treasure Valley Math and Science Center sophomores Kiana Mohammadi and Amulya Tanikella earned one of two Best in Fair awards. In addition, they earned a Category Gold award and Best in Category for Biological and Environmental Sciences. Mohammadi and Tanikella earned several special awards, too.
Timberline High School sophomore Kathy Nie garnered the other Best in Fair award for her Physics, Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science entry, “Pedestrian AI.” She also earned a Category Gold award, an Office of Naval Research Award, and the Bearden Award for Women in Computer Science and a $1,000 scholarship for up to four years from the University of Idaho’s College of Engineering.
On top of bragging rights, the Best in Fair winners will represent Idaho at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May. The winning teams from each region and their mentors earn all-expense-paid trips to attend and compete in the event in Dallas, Texas, May 13-19.
Nampa High School senior Nakiah Shanafelt earned Fair Runner Up for her project “Nonconventional Fabric to Minimize Bleeding from Puncture Wounds.” She also won a Category Gold award and Best in Category for Physics, Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science. Shanafelt also earned several special awards.
Boise mental health agency hosting 5th annual Hooked on Mental Health event April 22
Boise mental health agency A Body & Mind Health Services is hosting its fifth annual Hooked on Mental Health event on April 22 at Parkcenter Pond in Boise. The all-ages fishing event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Fishing permits for the event will be provided by Idaho Fish & Game at no cost to community participants. Those who need a permit or pole should RSVP by April 7 to patrickf@abmhealthservices.com.
ABM will use the Hooked on Mental Health event as a platform to promote mental health awareness in the Treasure Valley and highlight the therapeutic benefits of being outdoors. They are asking the public to grab their poles and come out in support.
“Mental health is so important. We have to work together as a community to address it and provide more local resources,” said Patrick Fithen, ABM co-founder and CEO, in a news release.
The ABM team will be on-site to provide information about available mental health services and community resources.
Boise native serves aboard USS Nimitz aircraft carrier
U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Young, from Boise, is serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Encore Creative Center in Meridian celebrates first year
The Encore Creative Center South Meridian Campus just celebrated its first birthday. Over the past year, children and adults alike have come together to paint, perform and create at this inclusive center for the arts.
“It’s people who make a community, and Meridian is full of families who want a safe and quality place to live and grow,” said founder and director Danika Starrharrt in a news release.
Encore Creative Center looks forward to more years of serving Meridian’s artists and entertaining the community with upcoming showcases and a grand summer production of “Willy Wonka.”
Sparklight opens applications for Charitable Giving Fund to support local nonprofits
Sparklight, along with the other Cable One family of brands, will open spring 2023 applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations, from April 1-30.
Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Hargray, and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:
- education and digital literacy
- hunger relief and food insecurity
- community development
Last year the company awarded grants to nearly 60 nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance, and supplying food to those in need, to name a few.
“We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the local nonprofits who do so much to support our communities,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One president and CEO, in a news release.
For more information, visit sparklight.com/charitablegiving.