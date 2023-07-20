STANDALONE - Town Talk - Bethel

Bethel No. 8 members at the Grand Session. Daughters: Honored Queen, Izabella Herrera, Bethany Hodges and Nicole Campbell. Not in attendance: Katie Witt, Zoie Fulton and Izabelle Goertzen. Adults: Bethel Guardian, Maggie Tolman, Associate Bethel Guardian, Steve Zimmerman, Cindy Tolman, Cassandra Herrera, Kimberly Campbell, Jessica Hodges, Nicole Eyre, Samantha Tolman and Kathie Zimmerman.

 Maggie Tolman

