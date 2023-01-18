Support Local Journalism


Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2023. There are 347 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History: On Jan. 18, 2020, ahead of opening statements in the first Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, House prosecutors wrote that Trump had "used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain," while Trump's legal team denounced what it called a "brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election."

