Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Beginning Nov. 19, Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase from vendors and at Ranger District offices. Christmas tree cutting is allowed between Nov. 18 and Dec. 25. Permits are available online at recreation.gov.

Each permit allows up to three trees to be cut per family at $10 per tree. All purchased permits are for personal use available and only valid in the Boise National Forest. Permits are nonrefundable and the purchaser must be at least 18 years old.

Recommended for you

Load comments