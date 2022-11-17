Beginning Nov. 19, Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase from vendors and at Ranger District offices. Christmas tree cutting is allowed between Nov. 18 and Dec. 25. Permits are available online at recreation.gov.
Each permit allows up to three trees to be cut per family at $10 per tree. All purchased permits are for personal use available and only valid in the Boise National Forest. Permits are nonrefundable and the purchaser must be at least 18 years old.
Permits purchased online are $10 with an additional $2.50 service fee and must be printed by the purchaser. The printed permit must be displayed on the vehicle dashboard while harvesting a tree.
All purchases from the vendors and Ranger District offices are provided with a Christmas tree permit and tag. The tag is attached to a limb of the cut tree.
USDA Forest Service, in coordination with the “Every Kid Outdoors” (EKO) program, provide fourth-graders, who participate in the program, a free Christmas tree Permit! The EKO initiative is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.
Fourth-grade students must first go to everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm and complete the application process for a voucher. EKO vouchers can also be used on recreation.gov by choosing: purchase tree, add quantity and then enter the EKO voucher number when prompted.
Commercial vendors do not participate in the “Every Kid Outdoors” program.