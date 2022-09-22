Support Local Journalism


Congratulations go out to Janet Colburn, she is the lucky winner of the drawing for the August market basket of goodies from the Emmett Farmers Market vendors! She shops every week at the market and was amazed at all the wonderful things she won. She was very happy when she picked up her winnings on Saturday. She is pictured with Amy Chevalier, who is a veteran vendor (10+ years), is on the EFM Board, and assists the market manager at the market and with Facebook.

If you want to get in this drawing, once you have spent $5.00 or more at the market, ask the vendor for the Market card and have it validated. Then return to the market with your Market Card just 4 more days and have it validated when you buy $5.00 or more of merchandise, but it can only be validated one time per day. When your card is full, please give it to the Market Manager, who will enter it in next month’s drawing.

