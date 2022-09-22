Congratulations go out to Janet Colburn, she is the lucky winner of the drawing for the August market basket of goodies from the Emmett Farmers Market vendors! She shops every week at the market and was amazed at all the wonderful things she won. She was very happy when she picked up her winnings on Saturday. She is pictured with Amy Chevalier, who is a veteran vendor (10+ years), is on the EFM Board, and assists the market manager at the market and with Facebook.
If you want to get in this drawing, once you have spent $5.00 or more at the market, ask the vendor for the Market card and have it validated. Then return to the market with your Market Card just 4 more days and have it validated when you buy $5.00 or more of merchandise, but it can only be validated one time per day. When your card is full, please give it to the Market Manager, who will enter it in next month’s drawing.
We are very grateful for the beautiful weather we have been having as it sure beats those triple-digit days, but the downside is that the gardens are slowing down in production, so you need to come to get as many fresh fruits and vegetables as possible before the frost hits. If you can, preserve as much food as possible, now, while it is plentiful, so that you will enjoy it this winter.
Since the market will be closing in a month, now is the time to do your Christmas shopping or place an order for a unique personalized gift for your loved ones from these talented artisans The Emmett Farmers Market located in Blaser Park, is open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm every Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm every Saturday, rain or shine, through the end of October. For more information, you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call, or text Mary at (208) 550-4459. This market accepts the SNAP card and participates in the DUFB program. See you at the Market!