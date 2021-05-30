I’ll be off for the next week, as my mom is coming to visit – her first break from full-time caregiving for my 96-year-old stepdad in two years. She's tried to schedule a couple of other trips, but COVID got in the way. She needs a break, and so do I. I’m looking forward to sharing Boise with her and having a relaxing visit. I’ll be back in the office on Monday, June 7; let me know what I miss, and I’ll catch up then!
Time for a break...
