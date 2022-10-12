BOISE — Within 17 minutes of Wednesday’s 5A District III Championship game, the Timberline boys soccer team had two goals.
For the rest of the game, the Wolves continued to put pressure on the Borah net, but the bounces never went their way.
Timberline, however, didn’t need any bounces on the defensive side of the ball as the Wolves prevented the Lions from getting any good scoring opportunities in the second half to claim their first district title since 2015 with a 2-1 victory.
“It means everything to us,” said senior forward Kai Hatten. “At the beginning of last season and this season, we set out the goal to be conference champion, district champion and state champion. We got two out of three last year, I think this year we set our goal for all three.”
Timberline, which lost the district championship to Boise last year before winning the state title, is now two-thirds of the way to completing the trifecta. The Wolves (16-0-2) shared the 5A Southern Idaho Conference regular season title with Boise. They will be the No. 1 seed at the 5A state tournament, which begins Oct. 20 at Hillcrest High in Idaho Falls.
Timberline will face Eagle, Madison or Rigby in the first round.
“We’re thrilled with this win, but we definitely still have our sights set on the state championship,” said Wolves coach Adrian Kane.
All three goals in the game were scored early, with Zach Taylor opening the scoring in the eighth minute, redirecting a shot from Zayne Davis into the Borah net.
Borah appeared to tie the game shortly after Taylor’s goal, with Carter Griffith taking a crossing pass in front of the net and putting it in. But refs ruled that Griffith was behind the defense when the pass was made, resulting in an offsides call.
In the 15th minute, however, Thamini Echasa found himself with the ball, cleanly behind the Timberline defense for a 1-on-1 chance against Wolves goalie Ben Anderson. Echasa converted to tie the game.
Two minutes later, Jeremiah Moreno gave Timberline the lead back, scoring off an assist from Davis. Moreno’s goal ended up being the game winner, but until after more than 60 more minutes of Timberline pressure that just fell short of extending the lead.
“Most of those bounces have not been going our way against Borah,” said Kane, whose team played Borah to a scoreless tie in nonconference action before beating the Lions 1-0 in conference play. “We had two unlucky ones in the second half. They definitely did what we asked them to in terms of pressure. We decided we weren’t going to try to sit in and defend. We wanted to take it to them as much as we could.”
Shortly before the half, Davis got the ball to Hatten who had a good scoring opportunity but chipped the ball over the net. In the second half the Wolves had a few shots that appeared to beat Borah goalie Christian Griffith, but bounced off a post and fell in the Lions’ favor. A few more shots just missed hitting the posts and going out of bounds.
But even if the shots weren’t falling for Timberline, they were doing one thing in the Wolves favor: With Timberline attacking the net so much, the Lions were never really able to set up their offense. With much of the second half being played in the Borah zone, the Lions didn’t get great looks at the net.
“We really just controlled the game in the second half and had the ball most of the time,” Hatten said. “That really limited what they had. But our backline this year has been so helpful for us. It’s probably the key part of our game.”
Borah (11-5-2) will face Thunder Ridge in the first round of state tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
BOISE 1, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 0: The Brave outlasted the Grizzlies in the 5A District III Tournament championship match at Middleton High School.
Kunai Hirai scored with 1:09 remaining in the match to lift Boise (16-1-0) past Rocky Mountain (14-4-0).
It was the ninth shutout from Boise goalie Sophie Hills.
Boise heads to state Oct. 20 at Bonneville High in Idaho Falls as the second seed behind No. 1 and defending state champ Lake City (15-0-0).
RIDGEVUE 5, COLUMBIA 1: The Warhawks stayed alive in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Isis Vallfane had two goals and Tyleigh Quarders added two goals and an assit for Ridgevue.
VOLLEYBALL
LIBERTY CHARTER 3, RIVERSTONE 0: The Patriots surged to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 win.
Kasey Thompson led Liberty Charter with 11 digs and three aces and Aspen Davis had 15 assists, eight kills and six aces.