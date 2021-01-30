BOISE — After kissing a fallaway jumper off the glass to break a 43-all tie with just under two minutes left in Timberline’s regular-season finale with Mountain View on Saturday evening, Wolves junior Sophia Glancey pumped her fist and fired up her teammates.
Glancey, who was also fouled on the play, wasn’t about to let the opportunity to avenge last year’s painful loss to Mountain View in the state championship game get away.
Glancey hit the extra free throw and the Wolves (9-1) never relinquished the lead on their way to a 52-47 victory and finishing the regular season atop the Southern Idaho Conference 5A standings.
“This game meant everything for us,” said Glancey, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds. “I’ve been hyped about this game for days. Everybody brought it tonight and we’re so excited that we were able to get the win.”
Timberline (9-1) snapped a seven-game losing streak to Mountain View with the victory. But afterward, Wolves coach Andy Jones tried to keep the result in perspective.
“That was a big monkey off our backs tonight,” Jones said. “That game didn’t really mean a whole lot in terms of standings, but to be able to play with them and finish and make plays in the fourth quarter to take the lead and hang onto the lead, that’s big for our kids’ confidence to know we can do that.”
Last year in the state title game, Timberline took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, only to watch it dissipate and end in a 55-49 defeat. But that wasn’t the case in the rematch.
Mountain View (14-2, 7-2) opened the game strong, taking a 14-6 lead after the first quarter. However, Timberline chiseled the deficit to 26-24 by halftime.
Timberline took its first lead of the game midway through the third quarter when Glancey drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key, putting the Wolves ahead 34-32. She hit three more free throws and added a bucket in the paint to give Timberline a five-point cushion before Mountain View roared back.
Millie Brunner and Demi Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers to close out the quarter for Mountain View, leaving Timberline with a 39-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
Then Mavericks senior guard Trinity Slocum sparked a 5-0 run with a long jumper followed by a steal and layup as Mountain View surged ahead 43-39 with 5:51 left in the game.
However, Timberline all but sealed the win after Glancey’s three-point play with just under two minutes remaining, followed by a 3-pointer from freshman guard Audrey Taylor with 1:15 left to play.
The Mavericks went cold from the floor in the waning minutes, while Timberline hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to seal the victory.
Taylor led all scorers with 14 points for Timberline to go along with five assists.
Slocum paced Mountain View with 12 points, while D’Nia Williams and Brunner added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Despite finally getting a win over Mountain View, Glancey said it won’t satisfy Timberline.
“We have a sign hanging in our locker room that says, ‘Runner Up, Not Good Enough,’” Glancey said. “We look at that every day. We know that we have to keep working hard. We have to compete.”