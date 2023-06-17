GARDEN CITY — On a Thursday night, 4902 W Chinden Blvd. looks unassuming, but inside lie over 70 pinball machines, and even more pinballers.
Co-founders Dave Fellows and Debbie and Dwayne Smith own most of the machines in the museum. Operating like an old fashioned speakeasy, the Idaho Pinball Museum opens on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. The nonprofit functions through people’s generosity and $10 entry fees players pay.
“We rescue machines all the time,” Debbie Smith said. “I can show you pictures and video of a decaying chicken coop on a farm that we hauled out machines a little over a year ago and restored them — which took over a year to get the grime out. I’ve had to fight chickens to get machines because they were territorial.”
It’s those fights with chickens that have earned Debbie, Dwayne and Dave over a hundred pinball machines. That, and their day jobs joined with their unwavering dedication to pinball. Dwayne works in IT at Power Engineers and Debbie hosts a radio show called The River on 94.9 FM. Each of the founders has a different path to the museum.
At 11 years old, Dwayne rode his bike to the local convenience store to play a pinball machine called Royal Flush. Decades later, he and Debbie bought their first pinball machine for their home in 2014. Their collection quickly snowballed into over 20 machines. At the same time, Dave was collecting machines in the name of nostalgia and hosting tournaments at his business, The Potting Shed.
Eventually, the three combined their collection at the Ugly Gold Couch. In 2021, they moved to their current Garden City location.
“I would like for Idaho to become a pinball destination,” Dave said.
And to a certain extent, it is. Before the museum opened up, there wasn’t a local place that had more than two pinball machines, Debbie Smith said. In the museum, the oldest game you can play was made in 1962.
“It’s stunning that you’re able to make a game, functioning with not a single computer,” Debbie said. “It’s all those little leaf switches: if this, then that, and coils. It’s just amazing that they designed that engineering level before computers.”
The museum is more than just relic machines — it’s a haven.
At the start of the tournament, bells, whistles and clangs erupt, filling the pinball museum with noise and an arcade-like energy.
“This is our tribe of people,” Dwayne said, gesturing to the crowd of pinballers.
Regular Daphne Jackson takes up a game or two every Thursday. It’s the people, Jackson said, who have kept her coming back.
“The people here are so kind and welcoming,” Jackson said. “No one makes you feel like you can’t come in if you don’t have nearly as much experience.”
Of course, winning doesn’t hurt either.
In 2019, Dwayne was the International Flipper Pinball Association State Pinball Champion and is the current state leader. Debbie is the current IFPA State Women’s Champion.
“We just tried to create space since it is a community,” Debbie said. “My goal is to create space for people where everyone feels welcome and comfortable.”
With that goal in mind, Debbie hosts women-only tournaments every month.
“Women like to play with women, our vibe is so different and cool,” Debbie said. “I encourage women to play…at most pinball events that are not at the museum, the women don’t play.”
Collecting pinball machines may have been how the museum started, but now the museum stands as a haven for everyone, regardless of what the scoreboard says.
“It is a good place to meet lots of people and have friends,” Fellows said. “You realize that it’s just not the pinball machine that brings you guys together…Sure, we’re competitive, but the most important thing is just being nice and having friends there.”
