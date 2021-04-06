The Gem State Comic Con is bringing “Pop Culture Fun” back to the Treasure Valley April 10 at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The convention, held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is described by event organizers as “a day of fun for the entire family where there are no strangers — just the friends you haven’t met yet.” Celebrity guests, including Kathy Garver from Family Affair, will be in attendance. The event will also feature artists, cosplay, tabletop play, video games, local vendors and more to “celebrate all fandoms.” Tickets are $10 for general admission and available through eventbrite.com More information is at gemstatecomiccon.com.
Tuesday
Nampa — American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim is available through Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Tai Chi Classes are at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — “Local From Global — An Exhibit of Art From Boise’s Newcomers” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Storytime, is available after 10 a.m. at all Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Virtual — Kindergarten All-Stars, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Tweens, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Eagle — Yappy Hour, 5 p.m., Reid W. Merrill Sr. Community Park, 637 E. Shore Drive.
Virtual — Yoga with Martha, 6 p.m. All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Virtual — Boise Public Library and Treasure Valley Reads is hosting a drop—in book club for Ada Community libraries at 6:30 p.m. adalib.org.
Virtual — Adults Get Crafty 1st Tuesday, 7 p.m. Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Boise — Trivia and Industry Night!, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. Ninth St.