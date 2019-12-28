For all the writing we do at the Idaho Press, sometimes the people we cover say it best.
Here is a collection of some of our favorite quotes from throughout 2019, with entries spanning from heart–breaking to humorous and everything in between.
These memorable quotes come from public events, hours-long government meetings, courtrooms and the streets of the Treasure Valley.
COURTS & PUBLIC SAFETY
“Is she the only one? Is she the worst one in the entire state of Idaho that they cannot find placements for? There’s got to be more like Katelyn out there.”
– Renee Williams, mother of Katelyn Williams, said after her daughter, who is living with developmental disabilities and violent outbursts, was put in and out of the jail without a place to call home in June.
***
“When I saw her face I wanted to cry, because I could tell she believed me.”
– Julie Kester (who was not using her real first name) said about being believed for the first time, after telling a detective she and her sisters had been sexually abused by their father for years.
***
“So often people think cops are robots, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.”
– Brad Childers, Nampa police officer and one of several officers who teach an Emotional Survival for the First Responder class, which focuses on the post–traumatic stress that first responders encounter on the job.
***
“While I am proud of that legislation, it doesn’t go far enough, and we need to do more.”
– Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan, speaking at the memorial service of Charlie Ruffing, a Boise firefighter who took his own life after battling PTSI. Doan refers to Idaho legislation passed in 2019 aimed at allowing first responders to use workers’ compensation to receive treatment for PTSI.
***
“I had no idea who my ex-husband was. A monster came out. I wanted out so bad and had no idea how to do it. He was so controlling.”
– Meridian resident Heidi De Leon in an email to a domestic violence advocate. In January, De Leon’s ex-husband shot and killed her, her husband and himself.
***
“I do try to obey the law.”
– Denis Palamarchuk, a Portland trucker arrested in January and charged with trafficking in marijuana after police found him to be trucking more than 6,000 pounds of hemp through Ada County. Palamarchuk made the comment at his September sentencing, when he pleaded, ultimately, to possessing a faulty bill of lading for the shipment.
***
“At this point I think there’s potentially criminal behavior going on in the Boise Police Department and somebody else should be looking into it.”
– Joe Filicetti, attorney for a former Boise police officer, Sierrna Berg, who filed a tort claim against the department alleging she’d been sexually harassed and that department officials changed her training records.
CULTURE, POLICY & SOCIETY
“When DACA was introduced, I remember being so excited and crying because there was finally a chance for me to see those goals and dreams come to a reality. It was an opportunity for me to contribute to a country that has given me so much. DACA for me, reassured me that I did matter, it made me feel valuable, it made me feel safe, it made me feel like I belong here and it gave me a confidence I didn’t think I had.”
– Alma Alba, a DACA recipient and active member of PODER, speaking at the Defend DACA rally at the Idaho State Capitol.
***
“It is important that the students know their lives are worth more than pieces of paper or laws that have not passed yet. The most dangerous thing is believing and internalizing what people say about us, we start creating our own walls, we put up our own borders.”
– Jose Antonio Vargas told the Idaho Press ahead of the Idaho Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit.
***
“It takes people of good faith and people who want to solve problems — as opposed to succumbing to the dark forces of partisanship and the dysfunction of what we see in Washington.”
– Former Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar said regarding how people will have to act in order to fight against climate change.
***
“I like to create things. It helps my brain not think about my situation at the moment and gets me out of my head.”
– Jacob Heiter, a resident of emergency shelter Interfaith Sanctuary, on why he enjoys leading the shelter's newspaper for the homeless community called "Word on the Street."
***
“The defense mechanism is to say, ‘You’re rewriting history,’ but that’s not what’s happening. It’s really just this is the entire group of people on whose land we’ve built our entire civilization, and recognizing them for a day and celebrating their life and their contributions, instead of celebrating the genocide caused by Columbus. That really is a step toward reconciliation.”
– Tai Simpson, a Nez Perce tribal member and organizer for Gov. Brad Little's Proclamation of Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.
***
“The typical feelings that I feel with gender dysphoria are: I feel depressed. I feel sometimes, when it’s extreme, I feel disgusting. I feel tormented. I feel hopeless. I feel like, with no hope, I have no … reason to keep going. It’s extreme.”
– Idaho transgender inmate Adree Edmo speaking in court about living with gender dysphoria. Edmo sued IDOC in an attempt to receive gender confirmation surgery.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
"For the record, I'm a gun–toting Democrat."
– Caldwell City Council candidate Evangeline Beechler said about losing a historic runoff election in Caldwell against former Sen. John McGee.
***
"The people that don't want the drinking establishments down there, they want to go to bed at 8 o'clock."
– Craft Lounge bar owner Nick Boban said in reference to Nampa City Council members that wanted to limit the number of bars in downtown Nampa.
***
"Everyone at CWI knows about Sparkles, and everyone has an opinion about Sparkles."
– College of Western Idaho associate history professor Reggie Jayne said in reference to CWI's unofficial mascot, "Sparkles the Unicorn." The college later selected The Otters as the official mascot, to the disappoint of Sparkles supporters.
***
“It doesn’t make sense for each county to have its own autopsy facility … my county doesn’t even have a hospital.”
– Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock on why her county contracts with the Ada County's Coroner Office for autopsy services.
***
“More people are driving down the roads. You put one and one together, it makes two.”
– Marlene Koser, a resident of Kuna's South Ash Avenue, which has seen increased traffic and a high rate of speeding. Residents say new subdivisions are to blame.
***
"I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be standing now on the other side of the podium … continuing to fight for our community because, wow, it is worth fighting for.”
– Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd, speaking at a farewell ceremony after 16 years in office.
***
“If I were God, I’d make everything two–way always, everywhere. But I’m not.”
– Mayor Dave Bieter, in support of two–way bike lanes on Eighth Street.
***
“Why spend our tax dollars to make all of this wonderful if it’s just going to be for Californians? I hate to say this, but we need to trash the place.”
– Wayne Richey, one of seven Boise mayoral candidates, describing his anti–growth platform.
STATE GOVERNMENT
"You have the opportunity to change how you are all remembered. I know I will remember when I'm 18."
– Boise High School student Zoe Spanbauer at a rally in the Idaho Capitol encouraging state legislators to pass a law banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
***
"It is a way to circumvent the will of the people as expressed through their elected representatives."
– Sen. C. Scott Grow, R–Eagle, on voter initiatives — and why he proposed legislation to make them much more difficult to place on the Idaho ballot.
***
"I darn sure don't want to make it impossible."
– Gov. Brad Little on why he vetoed Grow's legislation that would have made it much harder to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot in Idaho; the right to initiative has been in the Idaho Constitution since 1912.
***
"What it did is it opened up a dialogue."
– New Boise State University President Marlene Tromp on why she felt "fortunate" to receive a letter signed by 28 GOP state lawmakers sharply criticizing BSU's diversity and inclusion programs, just two weeks after she arrived at BSU.
PERSONAL FEATURES
"Self–care can come later. My dad doesn't have later."
– Columbia High School graduate Elbie Seibert said about being accepted to Brown University while caring for his father, who was battling Stage IV bladder cancer.
***
“Once you talk about snow and water in Idaho, you can’t quit cold turkey.”
– New Bogus Basin snow reporter Ron Abramovich on why he decided to work again after retiring from his position as a water specialist at the U. S. Department of Agriculture.
***
“I love gravy. That’s part of the good life.”
– Former Melba Senior Center head cook, Doris VanSchoiack, just before retiring. VanSchoiack cooked homemade meals for Melba seniors for more than two decades.
FAVORITES FROM THE LIFE SECTION
“World peace begins with us. A smile is contagious and if we could get everyone on earth to smile at the same exact time, we could have world peace — if even for just one second.”
– Village at Meridian Santa Claus.
***
“Does anybody know where Babe Brown’s tie is?”
– Myron Finkbeiner talking about his former coach’s lucky tie. Finkbeiner played on Nampa High School's successful basketball and baseball teams 70 years ago and authored “The Cornerstones of Idaho Sports."
***
“I said, ‘When I’m grown up, I’m going to let kids go trick-or-treating and give out lots of candy.’”
– Sandy Goldberg, the "Halloween Lady" from Nampa who decks out her home with spooky decor.
***
"I always knew the misfit toys in the room are my people."
– Lauren Weedman, actor at Boise Contemporary Theater.
***
“The airplanes bring people. The stories keep them.”
– Sue Paul, co–founder of the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa.
***
“Martinis and fast women.”
– Chet Bowers, World War II bomber co-pilot, on the secret to longevity.
***
“Most surrogates like being pregnant. It's fun for some of us.”
– Nicole, one of the surrogates featured in the documentary, “Made in Boise."
***
“Some people don’t know that I’m a pretty badass ping–pong player. I was in the table tennis club in high school. … I do have my own paddle with special rubber on there for maximum spin.”
– Michael Bluestein, keyboard player for Foreigner.
***
“I hope so. … Don’t tell me I can’t do something.”
– Laurie Zuckerman, afflicted with multiple sclerosis, talking about making her goal of running six half–marathons, including Robie Creek, and after hiking 500 miles in the Camino de Santiago.
***
“Fear is one of our most primal emotions. It dismantles the walls we build around ourselves and tugs loose the masks we wear … socially and when looking in the mirror. Fear is authentic and universal. I’m absolutely terrified of dying and even more so of the knowledge my children won’t live forever. Being able to experience fear vicariously from the safety of my home provides a kind of catharsis. It helps me understand my own anxieties better, and it allows me to face them.
– John Sibley, poet.
***
“I guess you would say that I helped train the astronauts to go to the moon.”
– Jim Steinfort, Boise, former NASA engineer.
***
“What a wonder it all was. In retrospect, I’ve never understood why we didn’t make July 20 a holiday."
– Pat Howerton, Boise, reflecting on the 50-year anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon.
***
“Boise’s my home. After all Boise has given me, I could never move out. I’m 25 years old; my future is big. It’s been 14 weeks and now I’ve got a job — a career job. Every time I think about it, it blows up my mind.”
– Yamin Hakizimana, a refugee from Burundi, Africa, who was given a scholarship to Coding Dojo and then snagged a job at a national software company, Vynyl, in Boise.
***
“Oh, in this book, nature is not just one of the characters; it’s the protagonist.”
– Dean Kuipers, author, talking about his book, “The Deer Camp.”
***
"I hope someday she looks at me and she's proud her mother participated in this war and this cause."
– Capt. Melissa Armstrong, currently stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base, who has flown in 47 combat missions as a weapons system officer in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and fought ISIS in Syria and Iraq, reflecting on being a mother to her baby daughter.
***
"She may have screwed up — and she's incarcerated for that. But she's still a mom."
– Angela Orr’s mother, Melody Domke.
***
"I went from this kid, you know, who was riding subways and eating pizza to stay alive to being the hot thing in town and it was … it was heady. … Suddenly, I had these people wanting to work with me. It was fun. It was really, really fun."
– Musician Curtis Stigers, reminiscing about his rise to fame.