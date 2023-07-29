Boise Bicycle Project Yanks Noxious Burrs Ahead of Goathead Fest

Goatheads are an invasive species that is classified as a weed, with spiny, prickly heads that can puncture your bike tires and get stuck in your shoes.

 BOISE BICYCLE PROJECT

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published on July 26 on KTVB.COMBOISE — When you think of Boise, what comes to mind?

The Depot? The Capitol? Maybe The Blue? They are all parts of the community that tie the city together.

Recommended for you

Load comments