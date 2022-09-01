...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Pencil Maker took the pencil aside, just before putting it into the box. “There are five things you need to know”, he told the pencil, “before I send you out into the world. Always remember them and you will become the best pencil you can be”.
#1 You will be able to do many great things, but only if you allow yourself to be held in someone’s hand.
#2 You will experience a painful sharpening from time to time, but you’ll need it to become a better useful pencil.
#3 You will be able to correct any mistakes you might make.
#4 The most important part of you will always be what’s inside.
#5 On every surface that you are used on, you must leave your mark. No matter what the condition, you must continue to the end.
The pencil understood and promised to remember, and went into the box with purpose in its heart!
~ Now put yourself in the pencil’s place; always remember these five rules and never forget, and you will become the best person you can be:
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
1 – You will be able to do many great things, but only if you allow yourself to be held in God’s hand, and allow others to be blessed by the things which you possess.
2 – You will experience a painful sharpening from time to time, by going through various problems, but you’ll need it to become a stronger person.
3 – You will be able to correct most of your mistakes that you make.
4 – The most important part of you will always be what’s on the inside.
5 – On every surface you walk through in life, you must leave your mark. No matter what the situation, you must continue to do your duties.
By understanding and remembering, let us proceed with our life on this earth having a meaningful purpose in our heart!
“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man”. - Ecclesiastes 12:13