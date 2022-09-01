Rob Barron

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Pencil Maker took the pencil aside, just before putting it into the box. “There are five things you need to know”, he told the pencil, “before I send you out into the world. Always remember them and you will become the best pencil you can be”.

#1 You will be able to do many great things, but only if you allow yourself to be held in someone’s hand.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments