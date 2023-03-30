With a successful Destination: Beer (DB) event in McCall now in the rearview, the Idaho Brewers Guild (IBG) looks forward to an exciting upcoming year. According to IBG Executive Director Sheila Francis, the 2023 DB stands as the most well-attended to date by both guests and breweries. Due to calendar movement in next year’s McCall Winter Carnival, Destination: Beer expects to move weekends (from the last weekend in February) as well in 2024. Details forthcoming.
Though the 2022-23 legislative session lacks the action of the previous year’s for IBG, there’s still plenty of work to do. April is Idaho Craft Beer Month. Now in its seventh year, the annual #PintsUpIdaho event occurs April 6-9 at participating locations throughout the state. Some 3,000 specialty pint glasses will be distributed over the course of the event. Follow and/or participate via social media for details on how to win a cooler full of ID craft beer. For more information, please visit idahocraftbeermonth.com.
In partnering with the Idaho Hop Growers Commission (recipient of a portion of the ID “strong beer” tax revenue), the IBG can more effectively market Idaho beer and Idaho hop products. In addition to the Pints Up Idaho! celebration, the IBG seeks to update the physical Idaho Brewers Trail Map to a mobile app so as to capture the dynamic nature of the ID craft beer scene.
Given the expansive geography of our state, hosting events that fairly frequent each region remains a challenge for the IBG. To address that challenge, the IBG has tentatively scheduled the North Idaho Beer Fest in Coeur d’Alene for Saturday, Sept. 16. Additionally, talks continue regarding a Boise-based Destination: Beer-style event.
By most metrics, the IBG is successfully fulfilling its mission to support Idaho craft beer. We’ll know in May, when Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association (BA), releases state-by-state production data for 2022, if the IBG’s efforts have translated to increased sales. According to BA data, Idaho produced 102,390 barrels of craft beer in 2021, good for 38th nationally. Each barrel is 31 gallons, or the equivalent of two standard kegs. I invite everyone to pad the 2023 numbers now and participate in ID Craft Beer Month this April. I also invite a brewery to host a watch party for the Craft Brewers Conference economic impact livestream in May — I’ll raise a pint to that! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.