With a successful Destination: Beer (DB) event in McCall now in the rearview, the Idaho Brewers Guild (IBG) looks forward to an exciting upcoming year. According to IBG Executive Director Sheila Francis, the 2023 DB stands as the most well-attended to date by both guests and breweries. Due to calendar movement in next year’s McCall Winter Carnival, Destination: Beer expects to move weekends (from the last weekend in February) as well in 2024. Details forthcoming.

Though the 2022-23 legislative session lacks the action of the previous year’s for IBG, there’s still plenty of work to do. April is Idaho Craft Beer Month. Now in its seventh year, the annual #PintsUpIdaho event occurs April 6-9 at participating locations throughout the state. Some 3,000 specialty pint glasses will be distributed over the course of the event. Follow and/or participate via social media for details on how to win a cooler full of ID craft beer. For more information, please visit idahocraftbeermonth.com.

Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.

