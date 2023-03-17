Most of us have heard the stories of a family member or friend, casually boasting about the time that they saw some A-list artist live, before they were ‘cool.’ That is typically the Treefort experience. And your next one just might be seeing The Heavy Heavy.
The Heavy Heavy is a Brighton, UK based group that has been compared to a modern Fleetwood Mac. With just over 260,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, The Heavy Heavy is thought to be "a prominent up-and-coming indie rock group." The group consists of Will Turner and Georgie Fuller; with it being said, more artists are to join. The Heavy Heavy is kicking off their tour across North America in Texas, with Treefort Music Festival being one of their first stops.
The Heavy Heavy has performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show with Steven Colbert" and "CBS Saturday Morning." The Guardian named the band “one to watch."
Their first full length album, "Life and Life Only," was released recently in 2022 and features six songs, including their most recognizable “Miles And Miles.” According to their website, The Heavy Heavy aims to create music that is reminiscent of their own favorite records. Their bio said “the band imbues their output with a strangely charmed quality and heady authenticity undeniably tied to their status as artists on the fringe, both philosophically and geographically.”
The Heavy Heavy will be playing at Treefort on March 23 from 6:20 - 7:20 p.m. at The Hideout.