Along the Boise River Greenbelt, just steps away from the famed whitewater surf park, resides Telaya Winery and tasting room. A brilliant location that owners Earl and Carrie Sullivan acquired in 2015, after first residing in a neighboring tasting room.
Their purchase of this prime location helped launch the exponential growth and hip vibe that Garden City and 25 miles of vibrant greenbelt are experiencing. However, the Sullivan’s story far exceeds their foresight in impeccable location, award-winning European-style wine, and their busy local-favorite indoor/outdoor destination. It goes much deeper into the root of their business model and unwavering commitment to service and hospitality.
In sitting with Earl in their beautiful light-filled tasting room to chat about their journey in winemaking, employees busily setting up for the day ahead and a construction crew working on a patio extension outside, he shared their recipes for success.
Earl, a biologist and COO of a global pharmaceutical company, and Carrie a practicing veterinarian, made the decision 15 years ago to leave their successful careers, which for Earl meant 280-plus days a year away from home, to focus on their family. With the intention of exploring ideas that centered around their passion for family and travel, the Sullivans set forth on a path to create a business based on three tenets: intellectually stimulating work, something they could do together, and that would teach a good work ethic to their (then) two young boys. They embarked on a vacation in Mexico, where they discussed the value of their shared background in science, and their love for being of service to others.
This is where they dreamed up the idea of winemaking. They considered their two favorite places, the Tetons and the beach (“playa” in Spanish), and the name “Telaya” was born, and their business venture formed.
The vision
From the beginning, the Sullivans were committed to not just making excellent wine, they also wanted to build a business around their family’s core values: family, integrity, compassion, accountability, and perseverance. To this day, every decision made at Telaya, by any of their 15 full-time employees, is directed by these core values (scrolled on their tasting room wall).
“How would we have a different set of values at work than we do at home? We spend the majority of our time at work and we have employees that deserve to be treated like family,” Earl Sullivan said.
One of the key elements that makes their business so successful is that Earl and Carrie fully agree as co-owners and life partners to always be in tandem in decision making. They believe that if they are making decisions as a team and are disciplined in living their core values, then they will be consistent with their parenting, their employees, and their customers.
“As owners, being aligned and having the same vision is key to ensuring consistency in messaging with our employees, and expectations around everything we do,” Earl Sullivan said.
As business owners, the Sullivans are committed to the success of their business. In fact, a winery doesn’t fit into a bank’s traditional lending model, and the Sullivans were so committed to their business operating by their core values that they weren’t interested in pursuing private equity and risking the possibility of diluting their culture. Therefore, with their entire life savings, a mortgage on their home, and plenty of blood, sweat, and tears, they laid the bricks in building a winery, investing in winemaking infrastructure, furnishing a tasting room, and starting the business with a no-fail mindset.
The Sullivans worked in every possible role in the business and didn’t receive a salary until just two years ago. They knew they could never expect an employee to feel the same level of commitment to their business as they did, so they asked, “How do we incentivize our employees in a way that will keep Telaya’s core values a part of the expectation of service, build on our family mentality, and avoid creating any divisions or distractions to the work?”
They started by hiring the right people and looking for key qualities in a candidate.
“I can’t teach attitude, commitment, or work ethic to someone at this stage in their life,” Earl pointed out.
After a candidate passes initial interviews, they are put to task on a trial basis working in general support to the staff. The Sullivans make it known they will never ask an employee to do a job that they haven’t done or aren’t willing to do themselves.
The entire team abides by the “chip-in” mentality and works together in symphony with a shared commitment to delivering superior hospitality.
“We see Carrie and Earl work so hard every day, from making wine to working in the tasting room, and are motivated to try to emulate their work ethic,” said Pattie Koskie, Telaya’s Wine Club manager and accountant.
The lengthy interview process culminates in a joint decision amongst the entire staff to ask if they believe the candidate will be a good fit in their team dynamic and committed to the Telaya operating manual with set standards, hospitality practices, and an emphasis on service quality.
“You can tell from your very first visit to Telaya that their business is about more than just selling wine - it’s not just a commodity or transactional relationship,” said Jessica Flynn, a local entrepreneur, and longtime wine club member. “It’s about creating experiences and moments - an atmosphere that welcomes in a newbie just off the Greenbelt, or a long-time member with equal warmth.”
Like any business on a harvest schedule, there is a seasonality to their work, and the Sullivans need their staff to be prepared to take the reins on daily decision making, especially during the fall when Earl and Carrie are only spotted briefly – typically walking briskly through the tasting room in overalls and boots, busy harvesting, sorting, and mastering the science of winemaking in the attached barrel room.
To maintain Telaya’s level of service year-round, employees are empowered to make decisions in the moment and hold each other accountable. Each person on staff has the authority to go above and beyond for the customer, they don’t need to “ask” before making a big decision to “right” a wrong.
“You’ll never be perfect, so when you make a mistake, make sure you recover spectacularly,” Earl tells his team.
Earl has countless stories, almost badges of honor, in ways the employees have performed an act of service above typical expectation in response to a customer’s displeasure.
Team motivation
The Sullivans have built an incredible incentive structure entirely focused on operating as a team. Each January, their slowest month, the team takes time to celebrate their successes and set goals.
This is not a traditional company retreat, if Telaya has met its shared goals, the Sullivans take the entire team to a warm destination such as Italy, Costa Rica, or Belize to rejoice, recharge, and reflect. If they don’t meet all their goals, they still take a trip to a more local destination such as Palm Springs, or Phoenix, to spend time together, celebrate what worked well and address what didn’t.
It is important to note that the goals the team are held accountable to are all within their control – accuracy in sales and inventory, number of events, profitability, club membership retention, etc.
“We don’t track by orders, or who on the staff has secured a club membership,” Earl Sullivan said. “No mis-incentives to prioritize a new membership over a level of service, we remain motivated as a team versus the distraction of individual success.”
The staff also takes a mid-year retreat to check-in on their goals and recalibrate where needed. They are set up for success, empowered to make decisions, and work as a team in a shared vision of delivering on the highest level of hospitality first, and selling wine second. Their practice of taking employees on retreats, is focused around creating shared experiences which ultimately helps to bond the team together.
Each employee is also required to create an annual “performance development plan,” which must include what they want to accomplish this year, in five years, and their lifetime achievement goals. Telaya provides each employee an education budget for any classes that align with their development plan. By creating this opportunity, the Sullivans hope to combat burnout, cultivate a culture of curiosity and promote the individual employee’s personal interests, and on occasion they lose a good employee as they are supported in starting their own companies and following their own life passions.
The Sullivans operate Telaya with their shared mantra, “The more we invest back into the employees, the more they will invest into the customer and that will take care of the profit.”
The true mark of selfless, servant leaders who truly care about their craft and their people.