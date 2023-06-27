Support Local Journalism


Along the Boise River Greenbelt, just steps away from the famed whitewater surf park, resides Telaya Winery and tasting room. A brilliant location that owners Earl and Carrie Sullivan acquired in 2015, after first residing in a neighboring tasting room.

Their purchase of this prime location helped launch the exponential growth and hip vibe that Garden City and 25 miles of vibrant greenbelt are experiencing. However, the Sullivan’s story far exceeds their foresight in impeccable location, award-winning European-style wine, and their busy local-favorite indoor/outdoor destination. It goes much deeper into the root of their business model and unwavering commitment to service and hospitality.

