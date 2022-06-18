Eden Bower
Alex Acevedo
Eden Bower, Skyview
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• 632 Kills, 307 digs, 58 blocks, 40 aces.
• Led Skyview to second straight 5A State Championship.
• Signed to play college volleyball at BYU.
OTHER NOMINEES
Alex Acevedo, Skyview
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Finished season with 466 Kills, 376 digs, 33 blocks, 52 aces.
• Led Skyview to second straight 5A State title.
Katie Compas, Parma
• First-team All-3A Snake River Valley Conference selection.
• Recorded 635 assists, 240 kills, 297 digs, 52 aces, 40 blocks.
• Led team in assists, digs and aces, only five off team leader in kills.
• Led Parma to a runner-up finish at the 5A State Tournament.
• Signed to play college volleyball at Utah State Eastern.
