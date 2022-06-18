Support Local Journalism


Eden Bower, Skyview

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• 632 Kills, 307 digs, 58 blocks, 40 aces.

• Led Skyview to second straight 5A State Championship.

• Signed to play college volleyball at BYU.

OTHER NOMINEES

Alex Acevedo, Skyview

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.

• Finished season with 466 Kills, 376 digs, 33 blocks, 52 aces.

• Led Skyview to second straight 5A State title.

Katie Compas, Parma

• First-team All-3A Snake River Valley Conference selection.

• Recorded 635 assists, 240 kills, 297 digs, 52 aces, 40 blocks.

• Led team in assists, digs and aces, only five off team leader in kills.

• Led Parma to a runner-up finish at the 5A State Tournament.

• Signed to play college volleyball at Utah State Eastern.

