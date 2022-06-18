Support Local Journalism


Sydney Groves, Eagle

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Batted for a .667 average.

• Hit 20 home runs and had 46 RBIs.

• Signed to play at Boise State next season.

OTHER NOMINEES

Kaysie Jolley, Bishop Kelly

• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Hit .567 with 18 home runs and 40 RBIs.

• Stole 15 bases.

• Led Bishop Kelly to 4A state title.

• Signed to Central Methodist University in Missouri.

Delaney Keith, Skyview

• Hit for .596 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.

• Stole 17 bases.

• Scored 71 runs on the season.

• Led Skyview to second straight 5A state title.

• Signed to compete at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.

