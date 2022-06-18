When Todd Simis was hired as Capital football coach in 2004, it raised plenty of eyeballs in the Treasure Valley.
After going 4-51 during six seasons at Boise High, Simis’ hire prompted a lot of questions among the Eagle faithful. There were rumors of a mass exodus of players planning to transfer out. Former Capital principal Jon Ruzicka told the Idaho Statesman in 2007 he had received calls and letters protesting his hire. But Simis never flinched.
His very first day on the job he met with players and families to listen to questions and express his vision for the program. Simis says that going into the meeting the body language was tense. By the end of that first meeting, he says, he thought he started winning people over.
Eighteen years later, it’s hard to believe anyone ever doubted him.
“It’s fantastic, the support we’ve had from the faculty, the family and the kids here,” said Simis, who stepped down in the fall. “In some ways, it just flew by. There’s been a lot of highs, there’s been some lows, days sometimes are long. But the 18 years have flown by, I feel like we’ve impacted a lot of kids positively, made a difference and won some games along the way. I’m really proud of the way we did it and the consistency we displayed.”
In his 18 years with Capital, Simis posted a 135-55 record, making 17 trips to the state playoffs in that time. For his perseverance through the early criticism and his construction of Capital into a perennial 5A Southern Idaho Conference power, the Idaho Press is honoring Simis as this year’s Legacy Award winner as part of its Sports Stars Awards.
Simis concludes a coaching career which spans 31 total years. Coming out of a career playing quarterback at Willamette University — where Simis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 — he took a job coaching at East Junior High in 1991. He credits Bob Milligan, his coach at Gooding High, for inspiring him to follow a career in education and coaching.
“He had such a profound experience on me as a person, a leader and a coach,” Simis said about Milligan, who he won two state titles with. “The way he did it was the way I wanted to do it in coaching. It just positively impacted me in a way that I was pulled to do that.”
In his first year, the East Junior High won a city title and he joined Boise as an offensive coordinator the following season. Eventually, he took over as head coach, but his career took a slight downturn after that.
Simis says his record at Boise was not indicative of the effort his players put in day in and day out, and he said other coaches and athletic directors in the league realized that. Still, the consistent losing got to him and after the 2003 season, he considered leaving coaching.
“I had gone to our principal at Boise, who was so supportive, a couple days before I got the email that this (Capital) job was open, saying ‘I think I might be done,’” Simis said. “That might have been being in the postseason, you bounce away from it sometimes and the battery gets recharged. But I said ‘I don’t know if I can keep doing this.’ You just keep getting beat up. Practices were great, offseasons were great and then on Friday night, it’s the ultimate test and you feel like you’re getting an ‘F’ on the test.”
But once he was asked to apply for the Capital job, Simis knew this could be the right move for him. Getting a chance to coach what at the time was the largest high school in the state was exactly what he needed to rejuvenate his career.
Despite the early protests, Simis quickly showed why he was the right man for the job. His first game with the Eagles was against defending state champion Centennial, which had gone undefeated the season before. Capital opened the season with a statement victory, a 41-24 win. That set the tone for Capital’s run to the state semifinal, where it lost to eventual state champion Twin Falls.
By the end of the first season, those who had criticized the hire had done a hard 180 on Simis.
“The end of the season banquet was in the same cafeteria where we had the parent meeting,” said Simis. “That banquet was a pretty special night. Credit to the parents, some of them that were initially on board, I had many of them come up to me or went out of their way as it unfolded to apologize and say they were supportive and thankful. A lot of good came out of that and I was appreciative, because we couldn’t have done it without them.”
Over the next 18 years, Capital was always among the top teams in the SIC and the state, even as numbers started to dwindle and Capital became one of the smaller schools in the 5A classification. In recent years, Simis has started having to play players two-ways, something he tried to avoid in the past.
After a 7-4 season last fall and a run to the state quarterfinals, he decided it was time to step away. He’ll still be in the building as a U.S Government and Politics teacher. On Friday nights, he’ll now be a fan, sometimes catching Capital games at Dona Larsen Park, sometimes checking out other games around the Treasure Valley.
“I’ve been on the sidelines at a lot of these facilities around the valley, but I want to go around and pick the big games on Friday night,” Simis said. “I’ll probably go to Capital games when I can, but I’m going to go to some of these other schools, too. It could be a 3A game somewhere where I want to see it. So my plan is to bounce around a little bit and just watch and be a fan.”