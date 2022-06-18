Olivia Woods
Marissa Jimenez
Liv Wieber
Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell
• Won state title at 138 pounds.
• Earned District III title.
• Finished season with a 34-0 record.
• Won tournament championships at Tiger Grizz, Jaybird Memorial and Rollie Lane.
• Signed to compete at Oklahoma City University.
OTHER NOMINEES
Liv Wieber, Eagle
• Won state title at 132 pounds.
• Finished season with a 36-4 record.
• Won tournament titles at Tiger Grizz and Jaybird Memorial.
• Helped Eagle win state title as a team.
Olivia Woods, Eagle
• Won state title at 285 pounds.
• Earned District III title
• Finished season with a 22-2 record.
• Won Tournament titles at Ardis Nash and Jaybird Memorial.
• Finished third at Reno Tournament of Champions.
