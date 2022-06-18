Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell

• Won state title at 138 pounds.

• Earned District III title.

• Finished season with a 34-0 record.

• Won tournament championships at Tiger Grizz, Jaybird Memorial and Rollie Lane.

• Signed to compete at Oklahoma City University.

OTHER NOMINEES

Liv Wieber, Eagle

• Won state title at 132 pounds.

• Earned District III title.

• Finished season with a 36-4 record.

• Won tournament titles at Tiger Grizz and Jaybird Memorial.

• Helped Eagle win state title as a team.

Olivia Woods, Eagle

• Won state title at 285 pounds.

• Earned District III title

• Finished season with a 22-2 record.

• Won Tournament titles at Ardis Nash and Jaybird Memorial.

• Finished third at Reno Tournament of Champions.

• Helped Eagle win state title as a team.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments