Jacoba Luteyn
Logan Smith
Lauren McCall
Subscribe
Lauren McCall, Timberline
• Won four state titles in the 400 meters, 300 hurdles and 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
• Won 5A District titles in the 400, 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay.
• Finished first in seven of eight 300 hurdle races this season, coming in second at the YMCA Invitational.
OTHER NOMINEES
Jacoba Luteyn, Bishop Kelly
• Won pair of 4A State titles in the discus and shot put.
• Set 4A state meet record in shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 3.25 inches.
• Won 4A District III titles in both the shot put and discus.
• Won Boise City Championships in discus.
• Earned eight wins in discus, seven in shot put.
Logan Smith, Boise
• Won three state titles in the 800 meters, the 4x400 relay and the 4x800.
• Set state meet all-classification record in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 9.11 seconds.
• Finished second in state in the 200 meters.
• Won 5A District III titles in all four of her events.
• Signed to play soccer at Stanford University.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.