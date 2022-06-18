Miranda Austin (Girls Tennis)

Miranda Austin

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Tessa Staley, Boise

• Won 5A girls single state title after winning doubles state titles in 2019 and 21.

• Finished runner-up at 5A District III Tournament.

• Posted 22-2 record on the season.

• Helped lead Boise girls to 5A team state title.

OTHER NOMINEES

Miranda Austin, Bishop Kelly

• Repeated as 4A girls singles state champion.

• Won 4A District III championship.

• Finished season with a 17-1 record.

• Helped lead Bishop Kelly girls to 4A team state title.

Avery Hopkey, Timberline

• Finished second in girls singles at 5A state tournament.

• Won 5A District III title.

• Finished 21-1 on season, only loss coming in state championship match.

