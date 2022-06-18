Subscribe
Kayla Wieckowski, Boise
• Won second straight 200-yard freestyle 5A state title with time of 1:54.29.
• Won third straight 500-yard freestyle with time of 5:06.46.
• Member of Boise’s state champion 200-yard freestyle relay team as well as the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which finished second.
OTHER NOMINEES
Nicole Dumitrascu, Skyview
• Won 5A State Title in 100-yard backstroke with time of 58.36 seconds.
• Was member of Skyview’s 200-yard medley relay state championship team.
• Finished third in state in 200-yard individual medley.
• Member of 400-yard freestyle relay team which finished third.
Jillian Moses, Timberline
• Won 5A State Title in 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 8.20 seconds.
• Won second straight 100-yard breaststroke state title, setting a state meet record with time of 1:05.36.
• Member of Timberline’s 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, which both finished fourth at state.
