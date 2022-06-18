Support Local Journalism


Kayla Wieckowski, Boise

• Won second straight 200-yard freestyle 5A state title with time of 1:54.29.

• Won third straight 500-yard freestyle with time of 5:06.46.

• Member of Boise’s state champion 200-yard freestyle relay team as well as the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which finished second.

OTHER NOMINEES

Nicole Dumitrascu, Skyview

• Won 5A State Title in 100-yard backstroke with time of 58.36 seconds.

• Was member of Skyview’s 200-yard medley relay state championship team.

• Finished third in state in 200-yard individual medley.

• Member of 400-yard freestyle relay team which finished third.

Jillian Moses, Timberline

• Won 5A State Title in 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 8.20 seconds.

• Won second straight 100-yard breaststroke state title, setting a state meet record with time of 1:05.36.

• Member of Timberline’s 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, which both finished fourth at state.

