Logan Smith may be graduating from Boise High as one of the more accomplished student-athletes in school history.
No doubt Smith has shined on multiple athletic fields for the Brave, earning nominations for four Athlete of the Year awards in three different sports over the past two years. She’s a six-time state champion in track and field, has twice placed in the top 10 at the 5A State Cross Country meet and was a first-team All-State selection in girls soccer the past three seasons.
But what she’s done academically over the past four years may be even more impressive than her athletic accolades.
Smith will graduate with a 4.377 grade point average — she’s never earned anything less than an A, dating back to middle school — with a course load that has included 12 AP classes. She’s a National Honor Society Scholarship recipient, a National Merit Scholar, a U.S. Presidential Scholar, a Heisman State Scholarship winner and a Rotary Century Scholar.
She’s also helped write Title IX reform legislation which has been sponsored by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents North Carolina’s 12th District. Smith hopes for more sponsors to get it read in the House of Representatives.
For all her accomplishments at Boise High, both on the field and in the classroom, and on Capitol Hill, Smith has been selected as the Idaho Press’ Girls Student-Athlete of the Year Award.
“Education is incredibly important to me, my parents have always taught me that school always comes before sports,” said Smith, who will continue her academic and athletic career at Stanford, where she will play soccer. “That’s something I’ve really taken into account. I love school and I love learning, so I’ve tried to take as many classes as I could to push myself and learn as much as I can.”
Smith got involved in writing the legislation for Title IX reform through an internship in Voice In Sport, a national group which aims to elevate the voices of girls and young women in sports. Smith has been a member of the organization's advocacy program since its inception in 2020, where she is on the leadership team. She helps educate other female athletes on how to create change at both the local and national level.
“It’s been super awesome. I think it’s a great platform for girls in sports everywhere,” said Smith “We’re working to provide resources for mental health to female athletes, providing girls access to dieticians, sports psychologists, just really things a lot of female athletes are deprived of to help keep them healthy and safe in sports.”
Smith says gender equity has always been important to her and as a female athlete she said her work with Voice In Sport has been her calling. She’s recruited a Title IX advocate for the program at every high school in both the Boise School District and West Ada School District and has brought in more than 30 advocates to the program. In 2021 she contributed to the research on Name, Image and Likeness that Voice In Sport used in a presentation to U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.
But it’s the Title IX legislation that Smith likes to focus on the most. She sees loopholes that she says colleges and high schools are using to get around Title IX, such as not counting athletes on practice squads since they are not participating in games. She hopes the bill which has been sponsored by Rep. Adams will help close some of those loopholes
“All these things are really blatant violations of Title IX, but under the current legislation they’re allowable,” Smith said. “What my team and I have been working on is writing a Title IX reform. We wrote that reform and submitted it. We got one sponsor in the House, Alma Adams, and we’re trying to get more so it can get into the House and get approved.”
In addition to her work with Voice In Sport, Smith and her family created Go Big Inc., a non-profit which provides underprivileged youth in Boise with mentorship and resources for social support, academics and athletics. She also volunteers as a math tutor at North Junior Middle School and has volunteered at track meets at both the middle and elementary school levels.
Through all these endeavors, she’s hoping to give others the opportunities she’s had to shine both in athletics and academics.
“I’ve been very fortunate in the way I was raised and the opportunities I’ve been given academically and athletically,” Smith said. “Not everyone is that fortunate. By trying to give back through mentorship, I think we can try and inspire gratitude, which will create a healthier world, a happier world and hopefully more productive.”