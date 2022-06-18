Nadia Kincaid
Nadia Kincaid, Rocky Mountain
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference striker.
• Scored 29 goals, leading the SIC, and had eight assists.
• Scored nine game-winning goals.
• Finished career with 63 goals, third-most in Rocky Mountain history.
• Signed to play college soccer at Boise State.
OTHER NOMINEES
Violet Rademacher, Rocky Mountain
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Scored 10 goals and recorded 11 assists as midfielder.
• Selected to play in AllAmerican Senior All-Star game in Knoxville, Tennessee.
• Regional Gatorade Player of the Year finalist.
• Signed to play at the University of Portland.
Samantha Smith, Boise
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference midfielder.
• Scored 17 goals and recorded 11 assists.
• Helped lead Boise to a 5A State Championship game appearance.
• Scored a goal in a first round state tournament win against Eagle.
• Converted a shot in a win in penalty kicks against Rocky Mountain in state semifinals.
