Nadia Kincaid, Rocky Mountain

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference striker.

• Scored 29 goals, leading the SIC, and had eight assists.

• Scored nine game-winning goals.

• Finished career with 63 goals, third-most in Rocky Mountain history.

• Signed to play college soccer at Boise State.

OTHER NOMINEES

Violet Rademacher, Rocky Mountain

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Scored 10 goals and recorded 11 assists as midfielder.

• Selected to play in AllAmerican Senior All-Star game in Knoxville, Tennessee.

• Regional Gatorade Player of the Year finalist.

• Signed to play at the University of Portland.

Samantha Smith, Boise

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference midfielder.

• Scored 17 goals and recorded 11 assists.

• Helped lead Boise to a 5A State Championship game appearance.

• Scored a goal in a first round state tournament win against Eagle.

• Converted a shot in a win in penalty kicks against Rocky Mountain in state semifinals.

