There likely weren’t many athletes in the state of Idaho who had more big moments at multiple state championship events this year than Lauren McCall.
In February, the Timberline junior hit the biggest shot of the girls basketball season, a 3-pointer off a steal in the closing seconds of the 5A State Championship Game, lifting the Wolves over Boise. Three months later, McCall won four state titles at the 5A Track and Field State meet.
“Junior year was definitely a surprise,” McCall said about all her successes this season. “But I’ve put in a lot of work for it, so it’s very rewarding to see it all put together. I did not expect it, though.”
For her late season heroics in multiple sports this season, McCall has been named the Idaho Press' Girls Overall Athlete of the Year.
A starter for the Wolves state championship team, McCall was a second-team All-Southern Idaho Conference selection during the regular season, although with a pair of NCAA Division I signees also on the team, much of the attention often went to teammates Sophia Glancey and Audrey Taylor. Glancey was the winner of the Idaho Press' Girls Basketball Player of the Year and Taylor was a finalist for the same award. But the spotlight was on McCall at the Ford Idaho Center late in the title game. With 15 seconds left and the Wolves trailing by two, McCall stripped the ball deep in the Boise zone and sidestepped to take an open 3-point shot, giving Timberline the 36-35 win.
There wasn’t much time to celebrate, as McCall wente right into track and field mode. Practices started two days after the state title game. While McCall says she took the Monday after state off, by Tuesday she was on the track, where she was named team captain. When the season started, four state titles was not something that was even on her mind.
But McCall did just that in May, winning the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and running with the Wolves’ state championship 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Ask McCall for her favorite moment for of the year and it’s hard for her to pick.
“It was definitely something that was more in the plan, winning a basketball state championship,” said McCall. “But track was also super rewarding and it was four of them, all different events. I don’t know, I could go both ways.”