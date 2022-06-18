Lauren Parish
Maddie Montoya
Brooke Patterson
Lauren Parish, Rocky Mountain
• Won 5A State championship, shooting two-round score of 6-under.
• Shot 80 at 5A District III Tournament to finish in fourth place.
• Medalist at Canyon Ridge Invitational, shooting 73.
• Helped lead Rocky Mountain to team state title.
• Signed to play at Idaho State University.
OTHER NOMINEES
Maddie Montoya, Borah
• Earned second-place finish at 5A State Championship, shooting a 2-round score of 3-under.
• Third-place finish at 5A District III meet, shooting 5-over.
• Medalist at the Mike McCrady Memorial Tournament, shooting 2-under.
• Signed at Montana State University.
Brooke Patterson, Eagle
• Finished third at 5A State Championship with two-round score of 1-under.
• Won 5A District III Championship by five strokes.
• Won individual medalist honors at Nampa Invitational and Jack Jones Invitational.
• Signed to the University of Cincinnati.
