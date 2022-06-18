Subscribe
Sophia Glancey, Timberline
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
• Helped lead Timberline to 5A State Championship.
• Recorded a double-double in state title game with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
• Signed to Northern Arizona University.
OTHER NOMINEES
Avery Howell, Boise
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
• First-team All-5A SIC selection.
• Averaged 10.2 and 12.1 rebounds per game.
• Helped lead Boise to 5A District III Championship.
Audrey Taylor, Timberline
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Averaged 12.7 points per game.
