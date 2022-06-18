Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Quintez Evans, Mountain View

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division Co-Player of the Year.

• Ran for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns.

• Led Mountain View to an undefeated regular season and victory in the 5A SIC championship game and 5A State quarterfinal appearance.

OTHER NOMINEES

Ian Duarte, Eagle

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

• 69 catches for 1,169 yards and eight touchdowns.

• Led Eagle to a 5A State semifinal appearance.

Kody Walk, Capital

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division Co-Player of the Year.

• 64 catches for 837 yards and nine touchdowns.

• 34 rushes for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

• 51 tackles, 19 sacks, 25 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles.

• Led Capital to a 5A State Quarterfinal appearance.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments