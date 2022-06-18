Support Local Journalism


Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly

• Won fourth straight 4A state title, at 132 pounds.

• Claimed 4A District III title.

• Finished season with a 42-3 record.

• Won tournament titles at Red Halverson Invitational and Rollie Lane.

• Finished sixth at prestigious Walsh Ironman in Ohio.

• Signed to wrestle at Princeton University.

OTHER NOMINEES

Carson Exferd, Nampa

• Won second straight 4A state title, at 120 pounds.

• Claimed 4A District III title.

• Finished season with a 28-1 record.

• Won tournament titles at Weiser Invitational and Red Halverson Invitational.

Kyle Rice, New Plymouth

• Won fourth straight 2A state title, at 138 pounds.

• Won 2A District III title.

• Finished season with 44-3 record.

• Won titles at Marsing Pod Tournament, Magic Valley Classic and Calhoun Classic.

• Plans to wrestle next season at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

