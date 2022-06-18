Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Landon Helms, Emmett

• Won four titles at the 4A State Track and Field Championships in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles, long jump and pole vault.

• Set all-classification record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.69 seconds, the 8th-fastest wind legal time in the country this season.

• Fifth-highest pole vault in the nation this season, clearing 17 feet, 2 inches.

• Signed with Texas A&M.

OTHER NOMINEES

Mason Lawyer, Boise

• Won four 5A state titles in the 100 meter, 200, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

• Won 5A District III titles and Boise City Championships in the same four events.

• Ran leadoff leg of 4x200 relay team that set all-classification state meet record with time of 1 minute, 26.97 seconds.

• Signed to Washington State University.

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly

• Won three 4A state titles in 100 meters, 200 and 4x100 relay.

• Won 4A District III titles in each of the same three events.

• Did not lose a race in the 100 all season long.

• Won eight of nine 200 races he competed in.

• Helped lead Bishop Kelly boys to a team state title.

• Signed to compete at the University of Arizona.

Recommended for you

Load comments