Landon Helms, Emmett
• Won four titles at the 4A State Track and Field Championships in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles, long jump and pole vault.
• Set all-classification record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.69 seconds, the 8th-fastest wind legal time in the country this season.
• Fifth-highest pole vault in the nation this season, clearing 17 feet, 2 inches.
• Signed with Texas A&M.
OTHER NOMINEES
Mason Lawyer, Boise
• Won four 5A state titles in the 100 meter, 200, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
• Won 5A District III titles and Boise City Championships in the same four events.
• Ran leadoff leg of 4x200 relay team that set all-classification state meet record with time of 1 minute, 26.97 seconds.
• Signed to Washington State University.
James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly
• Won three 4A state titles in 100 meters, 200 and 4x100 relay.
• Won 4A District III titles in each of the same three events.
• Did not lose a race in the 100 all season long.
• Won eight of nine 200 races he competed in.
• Helped lead Bishop Kelly boys to a team state title.
• Signed to compete at the University of Arizona.
