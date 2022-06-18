Support Local Journalism


Tyler Dalos, Centennial

• 5A boys singles state champion.

• Won 5A District III title.

• Finished season with 20-0 record without dropping a set.

• Signed at Eastern Washington University.

OTHER NOMINEES

Hayden Ankenbauer, Parma

• Won 3A boys single state championship.

• Won 3A District III title.

• Finished season with 18-3 record, losing just once against 3A competition.

Noah Nielson, Ridgevue

• Won 4A boys singles state title.

• Won 4A District III title.

• Finished season with a 19-0 record.

