Milo Shue
Ben Stucky, Boise
• Won two individual 5A state titles and two relay titles.
• Finished first in 200-yard individual medley with time of 2 minutes, 1.33 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 51.62 seconds.
• Member of Boise’s state champion 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
OTHER NOMINEES
Tyler Quarterman, Boise
• Won 5A state title in 100-yard butterfly with time of 52.8 seconds.
• Finished second in 500-yard freestyle at state.
• Member of Boise’s state champion 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Milo Shue, Boise
• Won 5A state title in 100-yard freestyle with time of 47.62 seconds.
• Finished second at state in 50-yard freestyle.
• Swam anchor on Boise’s state champion 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
