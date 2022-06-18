A love of learning and a desire to challenge himself led Skyview High senior Sean Murphy to an unforgettable trip during the summer of 2019.
Coming into his freshman year at Skyview, Murphy decided to he wanted to learn a new language. The option he had to take were Spanish, French and Chinese. A lot of his friends were taking Spanish. Murphy opted to try his hand at Chinese.
“Chinese just seemed the most out there,” Murphy said. “I feel like a lot of people take Spanish, but Chinese is the most spoken language in the world. So, I wanted to do that. Not a lot of kids do that, so I wanted to try something new.”
Before his sophomore year, Murphy took a two-week class trip to China, getting a chance to visit schools in the country, explore the culture and learn about traditions. It was an experience that has stuck with him.
“I really liked being immersed in a different culture and trying to learn new things. It gave me a new experience in finding diversity and getting a new environment. I really enjoyed spending time there. It was difficult trying to work though someone else’s language that I’m not very familiar with. That was one of the best things I learned was pushing myself to speak a language that I’m not used to in their country, not just in my language class.”
That desire of continuous learning has pushed the four-sport athlete, who says he has to keep a strict schedule to stay on top of both his academics and athletics. While playing soccer, basketball, baseball and golf, Murphy has posted a 4.27 unweighted grade point average, which includes 12 AP classes. He graduated Skyview this spring as the class valedictorian having been the top-ranked student in his class since sophomore year.
For his dedication to academics while balancing a busy sports career at Skyview, Murphy has been named the Idaho Press’ Boys Student-Athlete of the Year.
“I think it’s really enforced what you need to be in the future, in terms of going off to college and getting a job,” Murphy said about working hard both on the playing field and in the classroom. “It really reinforces your work ethic. It also has taught me patience because I’ve learned to balance doing school and athletics at the same time. Then you get home really late after games or after practice and you have to have time to eat and I really value sleep, so I try to get to bed by 10. So I have to take time for homework and study for tests. It’s really taught me life lessons in time management.”
Murphy played three years of varsity basketball, where he served as team captain this year and was an honorable mention 5A Southern Idaho Conference selection. He also played two years of varsity golf and played with the junior varsity golf and baseball teams as well.
But for Murphy, the No. 1 priority has always been academics. It’s something that he says has been instilled in him since birth and reinforced by his family. Both of his parents are educators. His mom, Sara, is the head librarian at Meridian Middle School. His father, Kevin, is the Skyview volleyball coach and teaches economics at the school. Older sister, Karen, is attending Dartmouth University. She served as the volleyball team captain at the Ivy League school in New Hampshire this past year.
“It definitely started with my parents, because both of them are educators,” Sean Murphy said. “That’s really been one of the key points they’ve taught me, school always comes first. It’s student before athlete. My sister also taught me that; she’s playing sports at an Ivy League school, so I know it can be done. I want to follow in her footsteps because I want to be successful in life and I want to play some sports along the way.”
He’ll get the chance to do just that at Grinnell College, in Iowa, where he plans to join the basketball team. The Pioneers play at the NCAA Division III level.
“It’s a prestigious school and they have really good academics in their liberal arts program,” Murphy said. “I like the liberal arts aspect, there’s all sorts of majors. It’s not specific toward a certain path, you can do whatever you want. I’m really excited to get out to a new area. I know Grinnell has a ton of international students, so I’m interested in learning about different cultures. That really comes from when I visited China.”