Colton Crawford, Bishop Kelly

• First-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection at forward.

• Scored 26 goals and recorded five assists.

• Led Bishop Kelly to the 4A state title, its first championship since 1996.

OTHER NOMINEES

Carlos Camacho, Borah

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Scored 19 goals and recorded 13 assists on the season.

• Led Borah to the consolation championship at the 5A State Tournament.

Brian Ramirez, Caldwell

• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Scored five goals and recorded 19 assists.

• Led Caldwell to a 4A State Tournament appearance.

