Colton Crawford
Carlos Camacho
Brian Ramirez
Colton Crawford, Bishop Kelly
• First-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection at forward.
• Scored 26 goals and recorded five assists.
• Led Bishop Kelly to the 4A state title, its first championship since 1996.
OTHER NOMINEES
Carlos Camacho, Borah
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Scored 19 goals and recorded 13 assists on the season.
• Led Borah to the consolation championship at the 5A State Tournament.
Brian Ramirez, Caldwell
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Scored five goals and recorded 19 assists.
• Led Caldwell to a 4A State Tournament appearance.
