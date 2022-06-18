Landon Helms refers to this year as his redemption year.
After three years of different things going wrong at the absolute worst times, everything came together this season, as Helms won four state titles at the 4A Track and Field Championships. Not only that, the Emmett senior did it in style.
Helms set records and made himself one of the nation’s top athletes in multiple events as he won state titles in the pole vault, long jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.
“I’ve just been telling everyone senior year is my redemption year,” Helms said after winning the 300-meter hurdles, his fourth title of the two-day meet. “I’m just beyond blessed.”
For his perseverance in winning four state titles, and the style in which he accomplished it, Helms is the Idaho Press’ Boys Overall Athlete of the Year.
Helms, who entered his final state meet with four state titles in his career, took the first title in long jump. He qualified for that event with an at-large bid following a seventh-place finish at districts. But at state he jumped a personal-best 23 feet, 1 inch, beating the rest of the field by more than a foot. He hit a bit of disappointment in pole vault, having to go up against a headwind. The 15-0 he cleared was a long way from what he was aiming for, but again, he beat the field by a foot.
Helms also had a personal best in the pole vault of 17-2 at a home meet earlier in the season, which ranked as the fifth-best mark in the country during the high school season.
Helms started his second day at state by setting an all-classification state meet record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.69 seconds. That time once again put Helms on the national leaderboard in a tie for eighth for the fastest wind-legal time in the event this season.
His final event was the 300 hurdles, the event that he blacked out in during the 2021 state preliminaries, failing to qualify for the finals. Helms said that his lack of hydration was responsible for the blackout and vowed not to make the same mistake again.
He ended up winning it with a time of 38.15 seconds.
Helms, who is signed to compete at Texas A&M next year, finished his prep career with eight state titles, a number which could have been even higher if not for the COVID-19 canceled year in 2020.
“I always like to set my goals to what I think are out of reach,” Helms said. “And then when I reach them, it’s such a good feeling. I always feel if you don’t set your goals to what you think are out of reach, then you’re not really going to push yourself enough.”