Reid Piron, Boise

• Won 5A State Championship, shooting a two-round score of 1-over.

• Helped lead Boise to a team state title.

OTHER NOMINEES

Curtis Seidel, Middleton

• Won 4A State Championship with a two-round scored of 3-over.

• Shot 1-under in the second round of the state meet, the only round anyone in the championship shot under par.

Parker Wallace, Cole Valley

• Won 2A State Championship with a two-round score of 3-over.

• Helped lead Cole Valley to the team title.

• Signed to play at Northwest Nazarene University.

