Logan Miller (Baseball)

Logan Miller

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Will Grizzle, Mountain View

• First-Team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference pitcher and second-team all-conference first baseman.

• Posted a 6-0 record on the mound with a 1.00 earned run average.

• Struck out 78 batters.

• Hit .363 at the plate with 19 RBIs.

OTHER NOMINEES

Logan Miller, Timberline

• Batted for a .494 average with two home runs and 24 RBIs.

• Had 18 extra base hits.

• Stole eight bases.

• Signed to Oregon State University.

Robert Orloski, Middleton

• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Hit for a .483 average with 28 RBIs.

• Had a 9-0 record on the season with a 0.83 ERA.

• Struck out 96 batters.

• Earned one save.

• Committed to UTSA after 2023 graduation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments