Will Grizzle, Mountain View
• First-Team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference pitcher and second-team all-conference first baseman.
• Posted a 6-0 record on the mound with a 1.00 earned run average.
• Struck out 78 batters.
• Hit .363 at the plate with 19 RBIs.
OTHER NOMINEES
Logan Miller, Timberline
• Batted for a .494 average with two home runs and 24 RBIs.
• Had 18 extra base hits.
• Stole eight bases.
• Signed to Oregon State University.
Robert Orloski, Middleton
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Hit for a .483 average with 28 RBIs.
• Had a 9-0 record on the season with a 0.83 ERA.
• Struck out 96 batters.
• Earned one save.
• Committed to UTSA after 2023 graduation.
