Eden Bower, Skyview

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Led Skyview to first-ever 5A state title.

• Had 25 kills and 17 digs in state title match against Boise.

• Committed to play at BYU.

OTHER NOMINEES

Megan Schulte, Timberline

• First-team All-5A SIC selection.

• 164 digs.

• 22 aces.

• Led Timberline to a 5A State Tournament appearance.

• Signed to play at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Courtney Weatherby, Kuna

• First-team All-5A SIC selection.

• 135 kills.

• 183 digs.

• 110 assists.

• Signed to play at Montana State.

