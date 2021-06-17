Eden Bower, Skyview
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Led Skyview to first-ever 5A state title.
• Had 25 kills and 17 digs in state title match against Boise.
• Committed to play at BYU.
OTHER NOMINEES
Megan Schulte, Timberline
• First-team All-5A SIC selection.
• 164 digs.
• 22 aces.
• Led Timberline to a 5A State Tournament appearance.
• Signed to play at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
Courtney Weatherby, Kuna
• First-team All-5A SIC selection.
• 135 kills.
• 183 digs.
• 110 assists.
• Signed to play at Montana State.